Used Car Awards 2025 – time is running out to nominate yourself for industry’s ‘Oscars’

Time is running out to get your nominations form submitted for this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025.

Entries have been flooding in for the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025, sponsored by Black Horse – but don’t let that put you off from entering.

There’s a wide range of categories dealers and businesses can enter – the full list is below – and it only takes a few minutes to fill out the nominations form.

The 2025 running will, once again, be held The Brewery in central London, hosted by Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, Mike Brewer. And the date? Monday, November 24.

The black-tie evening will also feature pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino, both sponsored by Cazoo. There will also be a special After Party, courtesy of RAC.

Here are the other key dates for your diary:

Nominations close: Monday, September 29

Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 6

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 20

Awards night: Monday, November 24

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed and the process couldn’t be any more straightforward!

All you need to do is select the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the requested details.

From there, all entries will be judged by our Car Dealer experts, who will whittle them down to a nominations list.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

The nominees will then be subjected to further judging before a final five go through to the big night, when the winners and highly commendeds will be announced.

The judging process includes our rigorous mystery shopping, which secretly checks how dealers handle inquiries – meaning that anyone hoping to make the shortlist will have to stay on the ball all the time.

A full list of the categories in which dealers can vote can be found below. For suppliers and companies wishing to sponsor categories there are still a handful of opportunities available – but don’t hang around. Contact us now to discuss.

Categories Used Supercar Dealership – sponsorship available Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealerkit Service & Repair Outlet – sponsorship available Used EV Dealer of the Year – sponsored by Warrantywise Social Media User – sponsored by iVendi Use of Video – sponsorship available Used Car Website – sponsored by Visitor Chat Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsorship available Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsorship available Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by Motorway Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by Warranty Solutions Group Future Star – sponsored by Northridge Finance Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by Cazoo Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Moneybarn Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer – sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance Days To Turn Award – sponsored by Auto Trader Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Motonovo Finance Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse Used Car Dealership: 51–100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Black Horse Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Carwow Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by AA Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by GardX

We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six, with all seven categories sponsored by Autoglym.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘It’s that time of the year again – nominations open for the best used car awards ceremony in the industry.

‘These awards are a unique chance for dealerships to showcase their excellence and commitment to their customers.

‘Winning a Used Car Award is more than just a trophy – it’s a powerful endorsement that can elevate a business’s reputation and foster greater trust with buyers.

‘The impact these awards have on the industry continues to grow each year, and I’m eager to see who will rise to the top in 2025.’

He added: ‘Our event is not just about celebrating success, it’s also the perfect way to kick off the festive season in style.

‘With limited sponsorships and tables available, I would encourage everyone to secure their spot early – this is one night you won’t want to miss!’

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Speaking ahead of the event, Brewer said: ‘I am absolutely buzzing to be hosting the Car Dealer Used Car Awards again this year!

‘This is one of the highlights of the automotive calendar, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate their hard work and dedication.

‘As someone who lives and breathes cars, I know how much winning one of these awards means — it’s a real badge of honour that sets you apart in the industry.

‘The night is always packed with excitement, surprises and a whole lot of fun.

‘If you’re in the business of selling cars, you won’t want to miss this chance to be part of something special. So get involved, and who knows? You might be the one driving home with a trophy!’

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees.