Used car market records third consecutive year of growth amid record demand for EVs

Second-hand EVs enjoyed record demand in 2025 as the UK’s used car market grew for the third consecutive year.

That is according to new data from the SMMT which found that the market grew by an impressive 2.2% last year to 7,807,872 transactions.

The development comes as the new car market continues to recover towards pre-pandemic levels, having reached two million sales for the first time this decade in 2025.

The latest figures show demand for used electrified vehicles accelerated significantly, supported by a wider choice of models and the promise of lower running costs.

Throughout last year, sales of used BEVs surged 45.7% year-on-year to a record 274,815 transactions, taking a record 3.5% of the market – up from 2.5% this time last year.

Elsewhere, PHEV sales rose by 6.3% to 88,032 units, while HEVs increased by 28.6% to 407,531 units.

Overall, electrified car transactions made rose by 30.9% in 2025, with a record 770,378 units changing hands – accounting for 9.9% of all deals.

Despite this, there remains a long way to go before electrified vehicles are able to challenge the dominance of petrol and diesel models, which made up the remaining 89.9% of used transactions.

Petrol remained the best-selling powertrain, rising 1.5% to represent 56.7% of the market, while diesel declined by 3.5%, to account for 33.1% of sales.

When it came to colour preferences, black remained king of the road, chosen by nearly 1.7 million buyers (21.2%). Grey followed with an 18.2% share, while white climbed 6.3% to overtake blue and secure third place with 16.0% of sales. Together, the top three accounted for more than half of all sales.

At the other end of the spectrum, maroon slumped to bottom place with just 4,697 transactions, placing it just behind the 5,279 pink cars that changed hands.

Once again, superminis led the market, accounting for almost one in three (32.1%) transactions, followed by lower medium models and dual purpose cars.

Luxury saloons were the least popular body-style, representing just 0.5% of the market.

Reacting to the data, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘A third year of used car sales growth underscores the market’s resilience, with recovering new car demand revitalising choice and affordability – especially for EVs – in the used market.

‘The record number of buyers making the switch signals growing confidence in zero and ultra-low emission motoring.

‘Maintaining this momentum, however, and driving the fleet renewal needed to decarbonise our roads at pace, must start with ensuring a strong and sustainable new car market.’

How has the industry reacted?

‘Reassuring sign of market stability’

‘The trading environment remains complex and competitive, but a third consecutive year of growth underscores the industry’s huge resilience, and offers a reassuring sign of market stability.

‘The figures also dispel any lingering doubts about consumer appetite for electric vehicles. We recorded nearly a billion visits (981.9m) last year, with demand for used electric vehicles on our platform rising 28% on 2024. And this isn’t just idle browsing; used EVs not only sold faster than any other fuel type but also accounted for over one in seven enquiries for used cars under five years old.

‘Looking to the year ahead, we know there will be headwinds, particularly around ongoing supply pressures. However, the fundamental desire for mobility remains unshakable. Our analysis shows that nine in 10 consumers continue to view car ownership as essential to their lives.

‘With demand remaining robust and such strong levels of engagement on our platform, I have no doubt 2026 will be another strong year for used car sales.’

Ian Plummer, chief customer officer at Autotrader

‘Used car market will play a critical role in supporting mass EV adoption’

‘Motorists are increasingly turning to the used car market as the overall cost of motoring continues to rise.

‘With fuel prices, insurance premiums and the cost of new vehicles all putting pressure on household budgets, many drivers are seeking better value in the used market. Against this backdrop, the government’s ambitions for new car uptake already appear challenging, and proposals such as an EV pay-per-mile tax risk working against these targets.

‘As a result, the used car market will play a critical role in supporting mass EV adoption. To enable this shift, meaningful incentives alongside reliable and accessible charging infrastructure will be essential.’

John Cassidy, managing director at Close Brothers Motor Finance

‘Clear shift in consumer preferences’

‘The market’s growth in 2025 is a positive sign as we progress further into 2026, with demand holding firm despite pressure on household budgets. But record EV sales signal a clear shift in consumer preferences that dealers must be ready to meet.

‘Demand alone isn’t enough. Without access to the right stock – particularly high-demand EVs and low-mileage petrol cars – sales will be left on the table for dealers.

‘Many dealers are already anticipating tighter supply conditions this year, increasing their adoption of digital sourcing to secure the vehicles customers want.’

James Wilson, COO at Motorway

‘Improved availability and affordability of used stock’

‘The used car market has experienced its third year of sustained growth across 2025, rising 2.2% last year, in part due to the improved availability and affordability of used stock.

‘This pattern is also evident in Carwow data – we have seen a 23% rise in unique visitors to used-car pages on the platform compared to 2024, coupled with a 55% rise in enquiries.

‘Looking at demand for specific powertrains in the used market, there was a significant rise in the number of electric and hybrid vehicle enquiries that we shared with our dealer partners, at 72% and 67% respectively in Q4 of 2025, with EV market share rising to a record 3.5%.’

Will Jackson, head of commercial at Carwow

‘Amazing deals on second-hand electric cars’

‘While sales of used electric cars grew in 2025, the figures show that demand still lags far behind other fuel types. Combined with the ever-increasing variety of new models filtering into the used supply chain, this means it is possible to find some amazing deals on second-hand electric cars right now.

‘Take the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as an example. This large family hatchback has room for a family of five, a huge boot, and is packed with the latest technology. It can also do more than 200 miles on a full battery, and has some of the fastest charging speeds of any EV.

‘Even at more than £40,000 for a brand new model it is one of our favourite EVs, but at £15,000 for a four-year-old example that’s still within its manufacturer warranty, it looks like an outright bargain.

‘The Ioniq 5 is not alone, either. When we looked at CarGurus data to find the best value used cars of 2025 based on year-over-year depreciation, eight of the top 10 were EVs, from the wallet-friendly MG4 to sportier offerings like the Ford Mustang Mach-E. And so, if an EV suits your lifestyle, rest assured that with a used model you stand to get an incredible amount of car for the money.’

Chris Knapman, editorial director at CarGurus UK