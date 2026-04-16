Vertu Motors opens second Geely location in Glasgow creating new jobs

Vertu Motors has opened a second Geely store in Glasgow following its success launching in the city earlier this year.

The new showroom Geely Glasgow Central will operate from Vertu’s site on Port Dundas Road, which is well-known by passers by on the M8 motorway.

The new dealership has already created three new jobs in the area and Vertu adds a number of roles are still to be filled.

This new dealership follows Geely Glasgow South in the Darnley area of Glasgow, which has already opened this year.

The Port Dundas Road dealership is now undergoing a £425,000 upgrade to accommodate a new six-car showroom for the Geely brand with a dedicated reception area.

Chris McKenzie, regional director at Vertu Motors PLC, said: ‘Fresh from the successful launch of Geely Glasgow South, we are delighted to now open the doors to our second Geely site within the city.

‘We are looking forward to welcoming people to Geely Glasgow Central to explore the Geely range for themselves, and are sure that both the EX5 and the Starray EM-I will be popular with our customers.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive at Vertu Motors, said: ‘After the positive reaction to our first Geely site, we are delighted to now open the doors to customers at Geely Glasgow Central.

‘Given the high-profile location of such a well-established site, this is the perfect location for our second Geely dealership and will help us to further showcase the brand to people both within Glasgow and further afield.’