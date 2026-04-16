Volkswagen reveals overhauled ID.3 Neo hatchback – now with added buttons

Volkswagen has given its ID.3 electric hatchback a comprehensive makeover in an attempt to win back customers’ hearts.

The EV, which is now called ID.3 Neo, has been updated under the German carmaker’s new ‘True Volkswagen’ motto, which sees VW placing the ‘benefits of customers’ and the centre of its business.

The exterior design has been overhauled, particularly at the front. There’s a broader full-width LED light bar and sharp headlights, similar in design to those used on the upcoming ID.Cross and ID. Polo models.

The rear-end design is more similar to that of the previous ID.3, though the lights have been given a smoked effect and the black boot lid panel is now body-coloured.

It’s the interior, though, that has received the bulk of the changes in an attempt to address criticisms levelled at the car since it first launched in 2020.

The steering wheel has been completely redesigned with more intuitive controls, while a 10.25-inch digital cockpit sits alongside a 12.9-inch infotainment display to handle media functions.

Volkswagen has also ditched several touch-sensitive controls, such as those for the heating, in favour of more intuitive physical buttons and dials. The driver’s door also features a separate switch for each window, whereas the original ID.3 used just two with a toggle switch to change between front and rear window control.

The Neo gains revised electric motors over the ID.3, too.

From launch, there will be a trio of motor options alongside three different battery sizes. Outputs range from 168bhp to 228bhp, while Volkswagen claims a headline range of up to 391 miles in big-battery cars. There’s a top charging speed of up to 183kW in 79kWh battery cars, too, or 105kW in those with a smaller 50 and 58kWh battery models.

For the first time, the ID.3’s on-board energy supply can be used to power external devices, with up to 3.6kW available.

Volkswagen has yet to reveal full pricing for the ID.3 Neo, but it’s expected that this will be announced soon.