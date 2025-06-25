Warranty Solutions Group – Highly Commended Warranties 2025

Warranty Solutions Group has once again earned industry acclaim, receiving a Highly Commended honour in the Warranties category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

Commenting about the accolade, Ian Tallent, Warranty Solution Group’s marketing manager, said: ‘Being highly commended is both an honour and a powerful endorsement of the values we strive to uphold every day.

‘It reflects the trust and confidence that our customers, partners, and the wider industry place in us.’

More than a branding boost, the highly commended award has deep meaning for the team behind the scenes.

‘This is a moment of pride. Every member of staff plays a vital role in delivering exceptional service. It’s more than just an accolade—it’s a reminder of why we do what we do, and encouragement to keep raising the bar.’

Commenting on why winning an award at from Car Dealer Power was important, Tallent said: ‘To be recognised here means we’re delivering where it really counts.’

Over the past year, Warranty Solutions Group has seen strong progress across its operations.

Despite economic uncertainty, the company has grown its dealer network and customer base while enhancing its warranty and aftersales offerings.

Looking ahead, the business sees huge opportunities in working with its dealer customers.

‘As electric vehicles, digital retailing, and shifting customer expectations reshape the industry, we’re focused on staying agile and innovative. We’re investing in technology and listening closely to our partners,’ Tallent remarked.

He added: ‘We want to be a trusted business partner that helps clients grow with confidence. The road ahead is full of possibility — and we’re ready to embrace it.’