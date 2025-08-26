Weekly Briefing: Could AI kill used car marketplaces like Auto Trader?

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he has been pondering what the future of used car searches look like in a world where consumers are increasingly asking AI for help – could it kill off the used car marketplaces, like Auto Trader, as we know them?

Elsewhere, Jaguar boss Rawdon Glover has been chatting about the brand’s relaunch on a podcast. He goes into great depth about how the backlash was ‘pretty hard’ on staff.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

Big suspended from Trustpilot

Motor trade’s ‘needless barriers’

ECOS schemes in spotlight

More Stellantis woe

Plug-in Van and Truck Grant

New T-Roc teased

Motorpoint

City West Country results

Romans International

Used car prices

Arnold Clark

