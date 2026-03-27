Why car dealerships are taking a closer look at key control for ‘operational advantages’

New market research suggests the global market for intelligent key cabinets is set to almost double by 2035, as businesses increasingly recognise that modern key management systems can deliver significant operational advantages.

According to recent industry data, introducing intelligent key management can reduce downtime linked to misplaced keys by as much as 31%, while 47% of organisations now cite audit compliance as a major driver for adopting electronic key control systems.

For car dealerships, where dozens or even hundreds of vehicle keys are handled daily, these insights highlight a growing shift in thinking. Key management is no longer just about security – it’s about efficiency, accountability and keeping the forecourt running smoothly.

The operational challenge for modern forecourts

In a busy dealership environment, keys are constantly moving between sales staff, technicians and customers heading out on test drives.

Yet many dealerships still rely on traditional storage solutions such as hooks, drawers or unlocked cabinets. These methods provide little visibility over who has taken a key or where it currently is, which can quickly lead to delays when vehicles need to be accessed quickly for customers.

More importantly, poorly controlled keys create potential safety and security risks. If the wrong person gains access to a vehicle, it could lead to theft, damage or even dangerous situations on the road. Electronic key management systems help address this by ensuring only authorised staff can retrieve specific vehicle keys.

Establishing accountability

Electronic key cabinets securely store keys while automatically recording every withdrawal and return. Access permissions can be assigned based on role, responsibility or licence requirements, ensuring only the appropriate staff can access certain vehicles.

Each interaction is logged, creating a clear audit trail showing exactly who accessed a key and when. For dealership managers, this level of transparency improves accountability and makes it far easier to investigate incidents or identify missing keys.

Improving efficiency across a dealership

Beyond security, electronic key management systems can also significantly improve day-to-day operations.

Instead of searching for keys or manually recording vehicle use, staff simply authenticate using a PIN, access card or fingerprint. The system releases the authorised key and automatically records the transaction.

Managers can then review activity remotely, monitor key usage and quickly identify exceptions. In fast-paced dealership environments, this visibility helps ensure vehicles remain organised, accessible and ready whenever customers want to view or test drive them.

A smarter approach to key management

As dealerships continue to modernise their operations, key management is becoming an increasingly important part of maintaining efficiency, professionalism and security on the forecourt.

By implementing an intelligent electronic key management system, dealerships can reduce operational disruption, strengthen accountability and ensure vehicle access remains controlled at all times.

To find out how an electronic key management system would benefit your dealership, visit KeyTracker.