Leicester dealership gives donation to soup kitchen for health project supplies

BRISTOL Street Motors’ Citroen dealership in Leicester has given a donation to a soup kitchen’s health education project.

The organisation in Highfields was chosen after it applied to the Social Responsibility Awards – a community initiative backed by Vertu Motors, which operates the Bristol Street Motors franchise.

The money will help the soup kitchen to buy resources and medical supplies to enhance its health education programme. The funding will go towards thermal blankets, an anatomy set, height and weight measures and blood pressure monitor. The medical supplies will help people know how to look after themselves and when to seek medical advice to help prevent premature death.

The Rev Lorraine Burke, from the soup kitchen, said: ‘We thank Bristol Street Motors for the kind donation, which will help to make a real difference in people’s lives across Leicester.

‘The funding boost will help us to buy vital supplies for our health education programme to kickstart the project.’

Simon Blackwell, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Leicester Citroen, said: ‘As a dealership, we recognise the importance of supporting our local community and projects such as this.

‘We are delighted to support the soup kitchen’s health education programme and help people to start on a new journey.’

Simon Blackwell is pictured with soup kitchen volunteer Gayon Barnett

