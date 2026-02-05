News

Audis led the way in strong January as used car prices and consumer demand jumped

  • Three-year-old retail values of used Audis increased by 2.2% last month
  • Latest data from Percayso Vehicle Intelligence shows solid January
  • Strong consumer demand saw uplift in prices

Time 7:54 am, February 5, 2026

Used Audis saw a chunky rise in retail values in January as the market rebounded after a weak end to 2025.

Latest data from Percayso Vehicle Intelligence shows three-year-old retail values of used Audis increased by 2.2% last month, beating all other carmakers.

Kia followed at 1.8%, while BMW, Skoda, Toyota, and Vauxhall all recorded increases of 1% or more.

The German brand took the top three places in the highest-rising used car retail prices table, with the Audi Q3 Sportback leading the way. Average prices of three-year old examples rose by a whopping 14.3% to £28,391.

The full lists of the highest rises and fallers are below.

The strong performances came as the used car market U-turned after two months of price falls.

Car Dealer reported on January’s market yesterday (Jan 4) after early sight of Percayso’s data.

Average retail values increased by 0.9%, or £180, in January – almost exactly mirroring the drops recorded in December.

Automotive consultant Derren Martin told Car Dealer that January saw a mixture of essential buying plus pent-up demand from customers.

Used diesel roses the most in value, up 2%, followed by hybrids at 1.4%. EVs, which fell by 2% in December, show signs of stabilisation.

January’s strong momentum is expected to follow through into February, with Martin telling Car Dealer: ‘February tends to be better than January for prices,’ he said, suggesting dealers could see further opportunities to increase margins as demand builds ahead othe plate-change month of March

You can watch the full interview with Martin at the top of this story.

Top risers – three-year-old cars

1. Audi Q3 Sportback (2019–, petrol/hybrid)
Up 14.3% to £28,391 (from £24,846)

2. Audi Q2 (2016–, petrol)
Up 13.6% to £17,142 (from £15,084)

3. Audi Q5 (2020–, petrol/hybrid)
Up 10.3% to £27,454 (from £24,890)


4. Volkswagen Golf (2020–, diesel)
Up 9.9% to £21,949 (from £19,975)

5. Kia XCeed (2019–, petrol)
Up 9.5% to £15,667 (from £14,305)

6. BMW X3 (2017–, petrol/hybrid)
Up 9.3% to £38,032 (from £34,786)

7. Skoda Kodiaq (2021–, diesel)
Up 9.2% to £29,077 (from £26,634)

8. Land Rover Discovery Sport (2019–, diesel/hybrid)
Up 9.0% to £31,122 (from £28,540)

9. Audi Q2 (2022–, petrol)
Up 8.9% to £21,077 (from £19,351)

10. Hyundai Tucson (2020–, petrol/hybrid)
Up 8.6% to £22,209 (from £20,443)

Biggest fallers – three-year-old cars

1. Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid PHEV (2018–)
Down 14.1% to £54,573 (from £63,533)

2. Audi A5 Coupe (2020–, petrol/hybrid)
Down 14.1% to £20,475 (from £23,837)

3. Range Rover Evoque PHEV (2020–)
Down 11.1% to £27,283 (from £30,700)

4. Mercedes-Benz A-Class (2018–, petrol)
Down 9.5% to £21,558 (from £23,824)

5. Mercedes-Benz EQA (2021–, electric)
Down 8.3% to £20,424 (from £22,273)

6. Audi A3 Sportback (2020–, petrol)
Down 6.7% to £16,664 (from £17,854)

7. Audi A4 (2018–, petrol/hybrid)
Down 6.5% to £20,584 (from £22,010)

8. Skoda Karoq (2017–, petrol)
Down 6.3% to £18,671 (from £19,923)

9. Peugeot 3008 (2017–, petrol)
Down 6.1% to £16,331 (from £17,399)

10. Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (2021–, petrol)
Down 5.5% to £21,786 (from £23,065)

