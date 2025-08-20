Aug 20: Inflation on the up; More businesses closing; Lexus supercar coming?

Higher airfares and hotel prices predicted to push up UK inflation in July

Prices in the UK are set to have risen faster last month as school holidays boosted travel costs and grocery bills remain elevated, economists said.

Some experts said an ‘Oasis bump’ could have contributed to higher accommodation prices in July.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will publish the latest inflation dataset later today (Weds).

More businesses forced to close in July as cost pressures mount

The number of companies going bust across England and Wales remained elevated last month, new data shows, as pressures intensify for firms grappling with higher costs.

Official data from the Insolvency Service showed there were 2,081 company insolvencies in July, edging up by 1% compared with June.

The number of compulsory liquidations was slightly higher than in June and up 11% compared with the same month in 2024.

Lexus hints at new supercar with Sport Concept

Lexus has unveiled the Sport Concept, which could be the successor to the LFA supercar.

Details about the car’s powertrain are limited at this stage, with no indication whether it will be battery-powered or use a combustion engine. The old LFA featured a 4.8-litre naturally-aspirated V10 that produced 545bhp and 480Nm of torque.

However, the Sport Concept’s lack of exhaust pipes could hint at a battery-powered setup being used on the production car in the future.

FTSE posts new closing high as falls in defence stocks are offset by retail gains

The FTSE 100 posted a new closing high on Tuesday as gains in retailers offset heavy falls in defence stocks which slid as hopes grew of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 31.48 points, 0.3%, at 9,157.74. The FTSE 250 ended up 83.69 points, 0.4%, at 21,833.26 while the AIM All-Share finished 2.06 points higher, 0.3%, at 763.22.

In Europe, the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.3%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt closed up 0.5%.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Trustpilot has suspended Big Motoring World’s reviews for breaching guidelines by allegedly encouraging positive feedback. The firm denies incentivising Trustpilot reviews, blaming a possible misunderstanding. Its TrustScore is hidden, though reviews remain open. CEO Laurence Vaughan says customer satisfaction has improved, while Facebook complaint groups continue to grow.

Stellantis has issued a fresh recall for Peugeot 308s (2015–2019) over faulty second-row seat belt anchorages, adding pressure to its already stretched Peugeot network handling Citroen’s airbag crisis. Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has demanded urgent improvements to Stellantis’s recall process.

Car Dealer Podcast Live returns September 24 in Abingdon, offering an intimate industry event with guest speakers including Waylands’ Vicky Hart and Polestar UK’s Matt Galvin. Tickets include networking, barbecue dinner, and afterparty, with hotel options available for overnight stays.

Will Blackshaw, managing director of Northumberland-based Blackshaws, has celebrated 25 years in the family motor trade business. Now running Suzuki, KGM and MG franchises with his sister Jill, he reflected on industry changes, professionalism, digitalisation, and evolving customer expectations on the Car Dealer Podcast.

The UK government has extended the Plug-in Van and Truck Grant until at least 2027, offering up to £25,000 off EV purchases. Ministers say it supports clean transport and business costs, while the SMMT calls it vital for affordability and adoption.

Two Nissan Qashqai e-Power hybrids drove 837 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats on one tank, averaging 75mpg with 100 miles left. Updated for 2025, the 201bhp powertrain cuts emissions to 102g/km, combining efficiency, refinement, and diesel-like range.

Thousands object to Tesla bid to supply energy to UK homes

More than 8,000 people have asked Ofgem to block Tesla from supplying British households with electricity over owner Elon Musk’s ‘clear political agenda’.

The company applied for a licence from the energy regulator last month, aiming to start supplying power to homes and businesses in England, Scotland and Wales as soon as next year.

But its billionaire owner’s political activity, including his support for Donald Trump and far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has drawn objections to the application from the public.

Treasury ‘looking at’ new property taxes to replace stamp duty

The Treasury is considering plans to raise money from a tax on the sale of homes worth more than £500,000, according to reports.

Government officials are looking at a potential national property tax, which would replace stamp duty on owner-occupied homes, The Guardian reported.

No final decision has been made, but it is thought this national tax could help build a model for local levies to replace council tax in the medium term.

Weather outlook…

The UK can today will today experience low cloud cover with a high of around 18°C and a notably chilly overnight low near 6 °C.

Expect a cool and grey start, with temperatures dipping sharply by early morning.

Overall, it’ll be a crisp and cloudy day, with limited sunshine.