Aug 22: DVLA changes; Business activity rises; BYD’s Atto 2; GCSE results day

A series of updates to vehicle registration policies looks set to make things easier for drivers to repair and restore their cars.

Expected to take effect from Tuesday, August 26, the updates by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) aim to help ‘classic car owners keep their vehicles on the road while ensuring safety and accurate records’.

Previously, drivers would have been required to inform the DVLA if they made any significant changes or repairs to their vehicle, such as those to the car’s framework or shell. However, these updates aim to reduce the need for drivers to inform the DVLA of many such changes.

Business activity across the UK’s private sector has hit a one-year high this month, as the services industry led a summer rebound, according to new survey data.

Firms nevertheless have been cutting hiring for 11 months in a row.

S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a reading of 53.0 in August, up from 51.5 in July.

BYD’s Atto 2 goes on sale priced from £30,850

The new BYD Atto 2 has hit the road in the UK with prices starting from £30,850.

The compact electric model arrives with two battery sizes – 51.1kWh and 64.8kWh – with the latter able to return up to 261 miles of range from a single charge.

Thanks to a maximum charging rate of 82kW, the smaller-battery Atto 2 can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. The larger 64.8kWh version gets a higher charge rate of 155kW, meaning a 30 to 80 per cent top-up could be completed in 21 minutes.

FTSE ends above 9,300 for first time amid brighter PMI print

The FTSE 100 closed above 9,300 for the first time on Thursday, outperforming European peers and taking heart from better-than-hoped borrowing and economic activity data.

The British stock index closed up 21.06 points, 0.2%, at 9,309.20.

In Europe, the CAC 40 in Paris ended down 0.4%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt closed up 0.1%.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Romans International posted a £1.48m pre-tax profit in 2024, up 5.5% despite turnover dipping to £100.17m. Overseas sales rose to £10.69m, offsetting weaker UK revenues. Bosses cited stock quality and finance availability as key risks but hailed results ‘remarkable’.

Arnold Clark has signed a new franchise deal with Chery, expanding its portfolio to 34 brands. Dedicated showrooms in central Scotland and northern England will open soon, initially offering the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 SUVs alongside existing Omoda and Jaecoo models.

The IMDA has warned that poor access to service histories, GDPR misuse, and slow finance processes are eroding trust in the UK motor trade. Chairman Umesh Samani urged dealers, garages, and finance firms to collaborate and prioritise customer experience.

Stoneacre will open a new Polestar showroom in Newcastle on August 25, marking the EV brand’s latest UK expansion. The site offers tailored customer journeys, test drives, and flexible deliveries, supporting the city’s 2030 carbon-neutral ambitions and EV infrastructure growth.

JLR has opened a 26-hectare solar farm at its Gaydon HQ, supplying 31% of site energy. Further projects in Wolverhampton and Merseyside will follow, supporting its 2030 sustainability goals while boosting biodiversity through wildflower planting and hedgerow restoration.

Mazda UK will introduce a six-year/100,000-mile warranty from September 1, doubling previous cover. Aimed at boosting dealer profitability and retention, it differentiates Mazda from premium rivals, underlines reliability, and supports long-term network stability amid major industry changes.

Government to take control of Speciality Steel after insolvency

The Government has taken control of the UK’s third largest steelworks in a bid to save 1,450 jobs at the site.

The high court confirmed on Thursday that Speciality Steel – previously part of Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel business – would face a compulsory liquidation.

The operation, which has plants in Rotherham and Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire, will be placed into the hands of the Official Receiver and special managers from advisory firm Teneo.

Top GCSE grades rise but key pass rate falls

The proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has risen from last year but fewer GCSE entries scored a decent pass this year, national figures show.

Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their exam results on Thursday to help them progress to sixth form, college or training.

More than a fifth (21.9%) of UK entries were awarded the top grades – at least a 7 or an A-grade – this year, up by 0.1 percentage points on last year, when 21.8% achieved the top grades.

Hurricane Erin could bring wet weather to UK in coming days, Met Office says

Wet and windy weather could be on the way for the final days of the summer holidays as the remnants of Hurricane Erin might end the UK’s dry spell.

Forecasters are tracking the potential impact of Erin, which is currently a category two storm moving eastwards across the North Atlantic, but say any effect on the UK would not happen until at least the middle of next week.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It is too early for specific details about which parts of the country will see the windiest and wettest weather.