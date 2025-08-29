Aug 29: Lotus job cuts; Royal Jag for sale; Musk accused of ‘deliberate misinformation’

Sports car maker Lotus plans to cut up to 550 jobs at Norfolk factory

Sports car maker Lotus has announced restructuring plans which could cut up to 550 jobs at its UK factory in Norfolk.

The carmaker said the decision comes at a time of uncertainty for the sector amid Donald Trump’s tariff hikes in the US.

The company has launched a consultation process to determine how many roles out of the around 1,300-strong workforce at the factory will be affected.

Trade minister visiting Japan and South Korea to boost economic ties

Trade minister Douglas Alexander will promote the UK as an economic partner during a visit to Japan and South Korea, starting on Thursday.

In Japan, he will deliver a speech at the Pacific Future Forum, declaring that the UK is open for business and can be an indispensable partner in upholding global order.

Trade with Japan supports sectors like engineering, retail, pharmaceutical and life sciences, with Japanese companies providing more than 150,000 British jobs.

Jaguar MK IX Saloon used for royal wedding set to go under the hammer next month

A 1960 Jaguar MK IX Saloon that was used to chauffeur the Princess of Wales to Pippa Middleton’s wedding is set to go under the hammer next month.

The car in question is finished in Warwick Grey paint with a red leather interior and has travelled just 31,000 miles in its 65-year life, according to auction house H&H Classics.

In terms of history, the car is backed up with a lot of invoices and a V5C logbook, with the current owner spending around £6,000 on its mechanicals in recent years to keep it looking and driving its best. This includes work carried out on its engine, fuel system and brakes.

Blue chips falter as FTSE outshone by European peers

The FTSE 100 closed lower on Thursday, despite gains elsewhere in Europe, held back by a number of stocks trading ex-dividend.

The British stock index closed down 38.68 points, 0.4%, at 9,216.82.

In Europe, the Cac 40 in Paris ended up 0.2%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt closed little changed.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Tom Hartley Jnr has completed the sale of Mansour Ojjeh’s legendary McLaren collection, comprising 20 cars finished in bespoke ‘Mansour Orange’. Sold to a single buyer for an undisclosed eight-figure sum, the set includes the final McLaren F1 and P1 GTR built.

Ford’s Puma Gen-E and E-Tourneo Courier are the first cars to secure the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, cutting prices to £24,745 and £28,440. Peugeot and DS models join Band Two, qualifying for £1,500 discounts, boosting EV accessibility.

T.C. Harrison reported 2024 pre-tax profits of £4.85m, down 56% from £11.08m, despite turnover rising to £387.99m. Its JCB division led with £146.98m, boosted by Gunn JCB’s acquisition. Directors praised staff resilience amid economic pressures and highlighted solid Ford and contract hire performance.

UK vehicle production fell 10.8% in July to 72,006 units, despite a 5.6% rise in car output to 69,127. Commercial vehicle production slumped 81.1% year-on-year. SMMT blamed plant restructuring but highlighted export growth to the US, Turkey and Japan.

Elon Musk spreading ‘misinformation’ on Dundee girl weapon incident – Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has accused Elon Musk of spreading ‘misinformation’ following an incident in Dundee where a girl was charged for alleged possession of offensive weapons.

John Swinney said the world’s richest man was trying to ‘undermine’ the social ‘cohesion’ in Scottish communities, which he said was ‘totally and utterly unacceptable’.

He condemned the ‘deliberate disinformation’ he said was being used to ‘stoke up fear and alarm’ around the country.

Court of Appeal to rule on Epping asylum seeker injunction challenge

Three senior judges will today rule on whether to overturn a temporary injunction which is set to block asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping.

Somani Hotels, which owns the Bell Hotel in Epping, and the Home Office are seeking to challenge a High Court ruling that will stop 138 asylum seekers from being housed there beyond September 12.

Mr Justice Eyre granted Epping Forest District Council (EFDC) an interim injunction last week after the authority claimed that Somani Hotels had breached planning rules by using the Bell as accommodation for asylum seekers.

Yellow weather warnings as summer ends with heavy showers and flooding

Heavy showers and flooding will mean the end of this year’s summer is a washout.

Yellow weather warnings were put in place by the Met Office across parts of southern England and Wales yesterday evening and will run until early this afternoon.

The forecaster warned that 10-20mm of rain could fall in under an hour in some parts, while prolonged heavy showers near the coast could see 50-70mm.