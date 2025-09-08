Car Dealer team pick their favourite things about Podcast Live with tickets selling fast

Car Dealer Podcast Live is now just weeks away and only a handful of tickets remain available if you want to be part of the audience.

Last year’s inaugural event proved a massive hit with guests from across the industry, as the likes of Mike Brewer, Estelle Miller and Sean Kelly joined us to look over the biggest news stories of 2024.

This year’s event will be hosted in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, on September 24 and ahead of the big day, we’ve asked the Car Dealer Podcast team to pick what they’re most looking forward to.

Podcast regulars James Baggott, Jon Reay, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin will all be in attendance, along with this year’s panel, made up of Polestar boss Matt Galvin, Small Cars Direct’s Alex Bradley and Waylands’ Vicky Hart.

For Baggott, it is the social element of the day, and the networking opportunities it brings, which make Podcast Live so special.

He said: ‘What I love most about Car Dealer Podcast Live is the incredible social aspect it brings to the day.

‘Last year’s recording was entertaining and insightful, but it’s the conversations in between that really make it a really special event for me.

‘There’s nothing quite like seeing people from all corners of the industry connecting, swapping stories, and sharing ideas face to face.

‘For me, the networking opportunities are the real highlight – you can’t beat the energy of being in a room full of passionate, like-minded people.

‘It’s those moments of collaboration and friendship that make Podcast Live unforgettable.’

This year’s recording will kick off at 4pm, with guests able to arrive from 3.30pm when free teas and coffees will be served.

There will then be a brief interval at half-time before a barbecue buffet is served once the show it over. All guests are then invited to attend our summer party that will continue until midnight – something which Rebecca Chaplin is already looking forward to!

‘For me, the absolute highlight of Car Dealer Podcast Live has to be the barbecue,’ she said.

‘There’s something so relaxed and enjoyable about being outside with great food, a drink in hand, and the chance to catch up with people I haven’t seen for a long time.

‘This industry moves so quickly that it’s rare to get these moments to slow down and reconnect, and this event really creates that opportunity.

‘I’m especially excited that we’ve got such a fantastic mix of dealers and suppliers attending this year, and I just hope there’s enough time to chat with everyone!’

The last few tickets for Car Dealer Podcast Live are now on sale and can be purchased with a hotel room package bundle.

Each ticket includes tea and coffee on arrival, entry to the live recording, and the barbecue dinner all hosted at the same venue.

Guests will also get the chance to speak with the Car Dealer Team, something which host Jon Reay is certainly looking forward to.

He said: ‘It’s chatting to the varied line up of guests that I like the most, and getting their opinions on our biggest stories of the year.

‘Without them, Podcast Live would turn into an hour of James talking about Kia timing chains – and nobody wants that!’

His thoughts were echoed by James Batchelor, who cannot wait to hit record on the big show.

‘Recording the podcast is always great fun, but doing it in front of a live audience really takes it to another level, he said.

‘There’s such an energy in the room that you just can’t replicate recording from home– the laughter, the reactions and never knowing what’s coming next really gets the blood pumping.

‘It makes the whole experience so much more interactive and exciting, and I love being able to share that moment with people who are as passionate about the motor trade as we are.

‘For me, it’s easily the most thrilling part of the day.’

You can get your tickets for Car Dealer Podcast Live below: