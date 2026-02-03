Chery honours best of fledgling UK dealer network as brand hosts inaugural Retailer Conference

Chinese brand Chery has been celebrating the best of its fledgling UK dealer network as the outfit continues to expand its footprint.

The inaugural Chery UK Retailer Conference took place in Coventry last week, with a number of gongs handed out to dealer partners.

Prizes were dished out in categories including sales excellence, marketing excellence, sales innovation and compliance excellence, despite Chery only launching as a standalone brand back in August.

Bosses say the firm, which is set to open a new European HQ in Liverpool, is now entering 2026 with a ‘vision of sustainable, profitable growth and developing long-term partnerships’.

Discussing the recent conference, Farrell Hsu, Chery UK country director, said: ‘Our vision is focused on sustainable, profitable growth and developing long-term partnerships.

‘In just our first four months, Chery has sold over 5,500 cars, securing a 1.09% market share.

‘This is just the beginning – our retail network is now at 58 locations and continues to expand, as we work closely with our retailer partners to deliver excellence at every level.’

A full list of winners can be found below:

Sales Excellence Award: Total Retail Sales: Arnold Clark Group

Total Retail Sales: Arnold Clark Group Marketing Excellence Award: Invicta Motor Group

Invicta Motor Group Breakthrough Performance Award : Parks Group

: Parks Group Event Excellence Award: Allen Motor Group

Allen Motor Group Best Sales Innovation Award: Barnetts Dundee

Barnetts Dundee Sales Excellence Award: Total Fleet Sales: Greenhous Group

Total Fleet Sales: Greenhous Group Compliance Excellence: Eastern Western

Car Dealer reported yesterday (Feb 2) that Chery was in talks with JLR over a deal that could see the British carmaker build vehicles for the Chinese brand at its UK production facilities.

It is thought that the government is keen on helping to facilitate any deal and senior ministers have discussed the matter with JLR executives.