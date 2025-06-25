Click Dealer – Highly Commended Dealer Management System 2025

Click Dealer has once again earned a Highly Commended award in the Dealer Management System category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

The Stoke-on-Trent-based business won a highly commended accolade in Car Dealer Power 2024, with the award 12 months later only reinforcing its status as one of the industry’s most trusted and innovative DMS providers.

‘We’re absolutely thrilled to have been highly commended for our DMS and to be recognised for another year running,’ said Click Dealer’s head of product and marketing, Samantha Boden.

‘With over 20 years of industry experience, we’ve stayed true to our mission: delivering a dealer management system that offers real and measurable value to dealerships.’

What makes the commendation even more meaningful is that it comes directly from those who use the system daily, said Boden. ‘Knowing our system is valued by the people who use it every day is the highest praise we could ask for.’

The company also used the opportunity to credit its team — affectionately known as ‘Clickers’ — for their dedication.

‘This commendation is just as much about our Clickers as it is about the product. The passion and hard work they bring every day powers the platform’s success — and we couldn’t be prouder.’

The past year has been a major one for Click’s DMS, which received a fresh new design and substantial feature upgrades.

Looking ahead, the team is focused on even more development.

‘Our journey doesn’t stop here. We’ve got some exciting product releases lined up for the rest of 2025. Whether it’s AI, better insights, or slicker processes — everything we build is designed to help dealers work smarter and stay ahead,’ added Boden.