Dec 3: Rate of business closures falls; Topps Tiles buys Fired Earth; Mercedes tests G-Class cabrio

Rate of business closures in the UK falls to lowest level since 2016

The rate of businesses closing their doors in the UK last year was the lowest level since 2016, recent figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals around 280,000 businesses across the UK closed in 2024, down from 310,000 in 2023. It meant 9.8% of active businesses last year shut their doors, down from the so-called death rate of 10.8% in 2023.

The ONS said it was the lowest death rate recorded since 2016, when 9.7% of businesses closed.

Topps Tiles buys Fired Earth brand from administration as sales growth slows

Topps Tiles has revealed slower growth at the start of its financial year as it also snapped up the brand of collapsed rival Fired Earth.

Shares in the company dipped in early trading on Tuesday despite a return to profit. Group sales, excluding the CTD brand it bought last year, were up 3.3% over the nine weeks since the end of September, with like-for-like sales of 2% across Topps.

Topps said it paid around £3m to snap up rival Fired Earth, which tumbled into administration in October, resulting in the closure of its 20 UK showrooms and 133 job cuts. The deal is the latest acquisition by the business after it bought CTD Tiles out of administration last year.

Mercedes hints at G-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes has revealed that it is testing prototype versions of the G-Class SUV in Cabriolet guise.

Exterior images of the car show that the Cabriolet will feature an electric folding fabric roof, a full-size spare wheel located on the tailgate and the same rectangular rear LED taillights.

Mercedes says that the G-Class Cabriolet will ‘make its way to Sweden, where it will be put through demanding winter testing’. Further details on the car’s release date, prices and specifications will be revealed later.

The markets

Blue chips have closed with little changed on a generally downbeat day for stocks in London.

The FTSE 100 index closed down just 0.73 of a point at 9,701.80. The FTSE 250 ended down 38.68 points, 0.2%, at 21,982.00, and the AIM All-Share closed down 6.47 points, 0.9%, at 748.32.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3195 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, compared to 1.322 dollars on Monday.

Keir Starmer to face PMQs amid continued Budget questions

Sir Keir Starmer is to face MPs’ questions about the consequences of the Budget after a report warned of the impact of tax hikes on the British economy over the next two years.

The prime minister will appear in the House of Commons on Wednesday for his weekly clash with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, a week after chancellor Rachel Reeves set out the Budget.

Sir Keir faces continued scrutiny over the government’s fiscal plans, including from the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which has warned that tax hikes and reduced spending will act as a ‘headwind’ to the UK economy over the next two years.

Sales of jacket potatoes and butter soar as Waitrose costumers shun UPFs

Sales of jacket potatoes, butter and full-fat products have soared this year as consumers turn away from ultra-processed foods and seek out flavour, according to Waitrose.

The upmarket supermarket said it had seen a ‘fundamental change’ in how customers shopped, influenced heavily by concerns over UPFs and the rise in weight-loss jabs.

Among this year’s ‘trends’ have been what the supermarket describes as the ‘great carb comeback’ with sales soaring for everything from beans to bread as an ‘obsession’ with gut health and plant-based eating led consumers back to the importance of fibre.

Weather

Variable cloud with scattered showers pushing in from the west today, reports BBC Weather. South and east stay mostly dry and bright, though Wales and the far south-east also catch showers. Breezy overall.

Tonight starts clearer in the east, then turns cloudier and windier everywhere as rain spreads from the west; far north largely dry.