Family-run used car dealership collapses into liquidation as website and social media accounts vanish

A family-run used car dealer is to bring the shutters down on 22 years of trading after the firm collapsed into liquidation.

Glynn Andrews Car Sales in Widness is to cease trading after it officially moved to appoint liquidators at the end of last week.

The news was confirmed via an announcement to the London Gazette – the authorised record for Government notices – but no filings have yet been made to Companies House, other than a change of address application.

The process of closing down the business will be handled by Gareth Howarth and Philip Lawrence, of AMS Business Recovery, who were officially appointed last Friday (Feb 6), as the company was served with a winding up order.

The move came within days of a meeting of the company’s creditors on January 23.

The dealer’s website and social media pages now appear to have been taken down and anyone with any queries is being told to contact the liquidators.

The announcement to the Gazette says: ‘Notice is given that at a General Meeting of the Company, duly convened and held at the place and on the date given above, a special resolution was passed that the company be wound up voluntarily; and an ordinary resolution was passed appointing the Joint Liquidators for the purposes of the winding-up.’

The business will now look to sell its assets in order to pay off creditors, with a full outline of its debts likely to be published in the coming months.

News of its demise will come as a blow to customers, who have praised the outfit’s ‘honesty and integrity’ in a string of positive online reviews.

Companies House records show that the firm was originally incorporated back in 2004, with Victor Sillery and Dora Andrews currently serving as directors.

The firm’s 2025 accounts are currently overdue, but its documents for 2024 showed net assets of £2,774.