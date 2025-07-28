Hyundai latches on to electric ‘grant’ savings by slashing EV prices across the board

Hyundai has become the latest brand to introduce savings of up to £3,750 across some of its models, well in advance on the official UK government Electric Car Grant (ECG).

The Korean brand is incentivising customers with savings on the company’s electric vehicle line-up, with £3,750 off the 2025 World EV of the Year, the Inster, and £1,500 off the Kona Electric, Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 9.

The move comes as manufacturers rush to maintain EV sales momentum, fearing that customers will defer new car purchases while the application process for grants is sorted out, with car makers facing science-based targets around their own energy production before being allowed to participate.

Already, Chinese makes such as GWM, MG and Leapmotor have introduced their own ‘grant’ schemes, as these companies are unlikely to qualify due to their production facilities being reliant on coal-powered electricity.

As a result of the confusion and buyers’ potential to defer purchases, Hyundai has become the first Korean company to offer a self-funded grant, which will be applied to retail, Hyundai Affinity or Contract Hire purchases.

Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: ‘As the electric vehicle landscape continues to evolve, it is important that customers have complete clarity, choice and compelling value when making the switch to electric.

‘By providing immediate financial support through our grant programme, we’re ensuring that more customers can experience the significant long-term savings that come with electric driving.’