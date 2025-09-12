JLR confirms to staff production shut down will continue into next week

Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) has confirmed to staff that its production halt is to be extended into next week as disruption continues after a major cyberattack.

It has told factory staff to stay off work until Wednesday at the earliest but they will have to be on standby as bosses keep the situation under review.

Production was paused last week at JLR’s Halewood and Solihull plants, and its engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton.

Staff were initially told not to return to work until September 9, but that has been extended for at least another week while its production lines remain affected.

The UK car maker was forced to shut down its systems on August 31 after becoming aware of a cyberattack that affected its global operations.

A spokesman to PA Media it was ‘working around the clock’ to resume production, including bringing in cyber security specialists and introducing workarounds to keep activity going.

Although it is not known exactly what has been breached at this stage, Car Dealer reported yesterday that ‘some data’ had been accessed in the hack although it did not specify who has been affected, such as customers or staff.

The company said it was contacting people if it found their data had been affected.