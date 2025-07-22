Jul 22: Ryanair profits more than double; Cash use increasingly discouraged; Isuzu EV pick-up

Ryanair profits more than double on Easter timing and fare hikes

Budget airline Ryanair has revealed that quarterly profits more than doubled thanks to strong Easter demand and as fares surged by more than 20%.

The Irish carrier reported profits after tax of 820 million euros (£710.3m) for the three months to the end of June, up from 360 million euros (£311.8m) a year earlier.

Revenues jumped by 20% to 4.34 billion euros (£3.76bn), boosted by the timing of Easter but also as Ryanair saw fares rise – in particular better-than-expected fares for last-minute bookings.

British Business Bank returns to profit amid further investments

The government-owned British Business Bank has returned to a profit as it pushes forward with efforts to support Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ ambitious growth plans.

The UK’s economic development bank recorded a pre-tax profit of £144m in the year to March, swinging a £122m loss a year earlier.

It is the first profit the bank has delivered since 2022 after the valuation of firms it invested in were impacted by challenging economic conditions.

Isuzu’s electric D-Max heading to the UK priced from £59,995

Isuzu has announced that its new electric D-Max will be priced from £59,995 when it goes on sale later this year.

Badged D-Max eDL40 and D-Max eV-Cross to reflect the trim levels of the standard model, the new battery-powered pick-up will get a one-tonne payload capacity and be able to two up to 3.5 tonnes while offering a full four-wheel-drive system.

It’ll also get a specific rough terrain driving mode for improved off-road ability, while its 66.9kWh battery should enable it to travel for up to 163 miles on a single charge. A maximum charging capacity of 50kW means that a 20 to 80 per cent top-up can be completed in an hour.

The markets

European stocks ended mixed on Monday, as investors anxiously await developments on tariff talks, with an August 1 deadline nearing.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 20.87 points, 0.2%, at 9,012.99, ending a day above the 9,000 points threshold for the first time. It failed to set a new intraday high on Monday, however.

The pound was up at 1.3506 dollars late on Monday afternoon in London, compared with 1.3444 dollars at the equities close on Friday. The euro traded at 1.1711 dollars, against 1.1656 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading down at 147.29 yen compared with 148.48.

Sanctions to be introduced to target people-smuggling gangs

Gang leaders, corrupt police officers and companies selling small boat equipment for Channel crossings could face having their assets frozen and being banned from travel to the UK in efforts to curb the people-smuggling trade.

The foreign secretary announced on Tuesday a raft of sanctions that will be introduced to target anyone involved in assisting illegal immigration to the UK.

This ranges from those involved in supplying and financing small boats, fake passports, and ‘middlemen’ putting cash through the Hawala system, a legal money transfer system, which is also used in payments linked to Channel crossings. The first wave of sanctions comes into force on Wednesday, and will publicly name anyone sanctioned, so it will be illegal for UK businesses and banks to deal with them.

Some 52% of people ‘have recently been somewhere refusing or discouraging cash’

More than three-quarters (76%) of people believe it is important to have the option to pay with cash and four-fifths (82%) think all shops should accept it, a survey has found.

More than half (52%) of people said they had been somewhere during the previous two months that had not accepted or had discouraged the use of cash – and 56% said this was an inconvenience to them.

The research was commissioned by cash access and ATM network Link. It found that contactless via cards was the most preferred payment method among people surveyed, with 40% choosing this option.

Monday on Car Dealer

Renault UK boss Adam Wood says the brand embraces competition from Chinese EVs, believing it drives improvement rather than fear. Speaking at Goodwood, he highlighted Renault’s rapid development of new models like the Twingo and 5, influenced by learnings from Chinese manufacturing efficiency.

New research shows 38% of buyers would consider a new EV before the grant ends in 2028, with 65% of under-35s planning to go electric. However, 60% prefer a VAT cut on public charging. Interest among used EV buyers is also rising.

In June, the Ford Kuga led sub-£10k cars for dealer profit, averaging £2,600 margin. The Peugeot 2008 and Hyundai i30 followed. Over £10k, the Volvo XC90 topped with £5,200 margin. BMW led brand profits under £10k. Dealer confidence remains strong.

Stellantis reported a €2.3bn loss in H1 2025, blaming restructuring, programme cancellations, and US tariffs. Revenues dropped to €74.3bn, with vehicle shipments down 6%. The company burned €2.3bn cash but expects gains from new models in H2 2025.

UK banks face scrutiny this week as Lloyds and NatWest report results amid looming car finance mis-selling rulings. The FCA may impose a redress scheme. Lloyds has set aside £1.2bn; Santander £295m. Over 23 million could be eligible for compensation, with legal interest mounting.

Weather

After a bright start in the east, cloud and light rain will spread across the UK today, with heavier showers developing later, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight, heavy rain will affect north-eastern England and eastern Scotland, while the rest of the country sees variable cloud and a few scattered showers.