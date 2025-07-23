Jul 23: Grocery inflation soars; Ozzy Osbourne dies; Noel Gallagher’s Jag for sale

Grocery inflation soars to 18-month high as pressure grows on UK shoppers

UK grocery prices have increased at their fastest pace for 18 months amid growing concern from shoppers about the rising cost of living, according to new figures.

Grocery price inflation accelerated to 5.2% in the four weeks to July 13, according to market research firm Worldpanel by Numerator. It represented a rise from inflation of 4.7% a month earlier and marked the highest level since January 2024.

The data indicated that rising prices are set to add an average of £275 to shoppers’ annual grocery spending.

BrewDog to shut 10 UK pubs this week

BrewDog is to close 10 of its bars later this week, including its first ever venue in Aberdeen.

It is understood the closure plans, which are part of a fresh strategy for the brewing firm’s hospitality arm, will put close to 100 jobs at risk.

The Scottish craft brewing giant said it has made efforts to preserve the site, but it ‘has simply not been possible to make these bars commercially viable’. It will shut all the bars on July 26 and launch a consultation process lasting at least 14 days.

Noel Gallagher’s Jaguar MKII Convertible up for sale

A classic 1967 Jaguar MKII Convertible once owned by Oasis singer Noel Gallagher has gone up for sale.

Gallagher, who is currently on tour with Oasis, owned the car in the 1990s and had the vehicle specially commissioned. Originally a four-door MKII saloon, the Jaguar underwent a high-specification transformation into a convertible model by specialists Vicarage. As well as making an appearance in a music video for Gallagher’s High Flying Birds band, driven by Doctor Who actor Matt Smith.

Now for sale via Twyford Moors, the MKII Convertible remains in ‘stunning’ condition according to the seller.

The markets

London’s FTSE 100 notched another record close, and hit an all-time intra-day high, despite the threat of higher UK taxes after figures showed a sharp increase in government borrowing.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 10.82 points, 0.1%, at 9,023.81. It had earlier hit a new all-time high of 9,035.37. The FTSE 250 closed down 78.20, 0.4%, at 21,934.26, and the AIM All-Share closed down 0.74 of a point, 0.1%, at 770.14.

The pound was little changed at 1.3508 dollars late on Tuesday afternoon in London, compared with 1.3506 dollars at the equities close on Monday. The euro traded at 1.1735 dollars, against 1.1711 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading down at 146.49 yen compared with 147.29 yen.

Ozzy Osbourne dies two weeks after final Black Sabbath reunion concert

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died just over two weeks after the band were reunited barely two miles from where they first played together more than 50 years ago.

The heavy metal singer – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 – was reunited with fellow original Sabbath members Tony Iommi, Terence ‘Geezer’ Butler and Bill Ward on stage for a final performance on July 5.

Just over two weeks later Osbourne’s family announced his death at the age of 76.

BMA confirms resident doctor strikes will go ahead

Resident doctors in England will go on strike this week after the Government failed to make an offer to “meet the scale” of the challenges felt by medics, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

Confirmation of the industrial action followed crunch talks between the union and the health secretary last week.

Strikes will take place for five consecutive days from 7am on Friday July 25.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

The Tesla Model 3 is July’s fastest-selling UK used car (3–5 years old), averaging just 17 days to sell. Electric vehicles now sell fastest overall, boosted by the government grant. Used cars aged 3–5 years dominate, while nearly-new models sell slowest.

The IMDA welcomed the new EV grant for new cars but warned used EVs are being neglected. It urged government support for independents, including used EV incentives, battery health certification, and subsidised training to boost confidence, protect buyers, and ensure fair participation in the electric transition.

Administrators for collapsed dealer group Marsh Holdings revealed over £2m in debts will remain unpaid. Despite claiming strong reserves in 2024, the group ceased trading in December. Showrooms are being sold, but unsecured creditors of subsidiaries are unlikely to recover funds, though HMRC and NatWest should be repaid.

Desira is opening its third Nissan dealership in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, marking 25 years with the brand. The refurbished site creates 15 new jobs and features showrooms, EV charging, and a six-bay workshop. It’s Desira’s tenth dealership across East Anglia.

Farizon has opened the first phase of its flagship electric van dealership on London’s North Circular, occupying the former Cazoo site. The Park Royal location, alongside two franchised dealers, offers 48-hour test drives and will fully open in November with full retail and service facilities.

GWM and MG have reacted to confusion over the government’s EV Grant, offering discounts ahead of grant scheme eligibility details being officially confirmed.

Weather

Today brings widespread cloud with some sunny intervals and scattered showers, particularly heavy and possibly thundery in the south and southeast, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight, most areas see variable cloud. Northern Scotland has light showers, while lingering showers in central and eastern England clear by dawn, leaving conditions mostly dry elsewhere.