Jun 13: US holding up UK trade deal; Alexander Dennis jobs at risk; VW celebrates Polo’s 50th

UK ‘ready to go’ on implementing US trade deal, says business secretary

The UK is ‘ready to go’ on implementing its trade deal with the US, the business secretary has said.

The deal, announced last month by Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, will see British tariffs on steel and automotive exports to the US slashed in exchange for greater access to the UK for some American goods. But the deal has still not been implemented, with both Washington and London yet to take the necessary steps to reduce tariffs.

Speaking at a lunch for Westminster journalists on Thursday, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the UK was ready to implement the deal, suggesting the White House was responsible for the hold-up.

We will do everything we can to save Alexander Dennis jobs, vows Swinney

The Scottish government will do ‘everything we can’ to support jobs at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis, the first minister has said.

The company announced on Wednesday it is proposing to consolidate its UK operations at a single site in Scarborough, North Yorkshire. The decision puts 400 jobs at risk at its facility in Falkirk in another blow to the Forth Valley, which has already seen more than 400 jobs go at the Grangemouth refinery this year.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, John Swinney said he is ‘deeply concerned’.

Volkswagen celebrates 50 years of the Polo with a new limited-edition variant

Volkswagen has revealed a limited-edition variant of the Polo to celebrate the car’s 50th anniversary.

The Edition 50 gets special badges, 17-inch Tortosa alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and the car is finished off in an exclusive shade of Crystal Blue metallic paint. The interior also gets a number of Edition 50 badges, plus a tilt and slide panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and start, a rear view camera and dual-zone climate control.

The engine choice is limited to a 93bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Prices start at £26,350 with order books opening on June 19.

The markets

The FTSE 100 closed higher on Thursday, despite weak UK growth figures and renewed geopolitical tensions and tariff worries.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 20.57 points, 0.2%, at 8,884.92. The FTSE 250 ended down 41.85 points, 0.2%, at 21,386.69, and the AIM All-Share closed 2.95 points lower, 0.4%, at 765.88.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3586 US dollars at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, compared with 1.3545 dollars on Wednesday. The euro stood higher at 1.1575 dollars against 1.1486 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 143.71, down compared with 144.63.

Air India crash investigations continue as British victims are named

Investigations are continuing into the crash of a London-bound plane that killed 240 people, with the death toll likely to increase.

Air India confirmed there was only one survivor – a UK national – out of the 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner when it crashed into a medical college shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport.

It is one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British nationals killed and the first involving a 787.

Two men to be sentenced over £4.75m gold toilet heist

Two men will be sentenced over the theft of a £4.75m gold toilet from Blenheim Palace.

The fully-functioning 18-carat gold toilet, which had been installed as an artwork at the Oxfordshire country house where Sir Winston Churchill was born, was stolen in a raid in the early hours of September 14 2019.

The distinctive toilet, the star attraction in an exhibition at the property, is believed to have been broken up and disposed of after it was taken.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Motorpoint returned to profit in FY25 with £4.1m earnings, up from a £10.4m loss. Revenue hit £1.17bn, boosted by 12.4% car sales growth. Gross profit rose £17.7m, margins improved, and market share increased, signalling successful turnaround and renewed investor confidence.

AMT Auto has acquired Redline Specialist Cars in a strategic merger aimed at creating a major nationwide vehicle market force. Both brands will retain identities, combining retail and leasing strengths to boost service range, customer choice, and market opportunities.

Polestar has opened a new showroom in Plymouth, expanding its UK network and boosting South West accessibility. Operated by Snows, the site offers test drives, EV displays, and aligns with Plymouth’s sustainability goals. It’s Polestar’s tenth UK location, with more planned.

Brindley Group has launched its first XPeng dealership in Wolverhampton, marking a key expansion into EVs. The new site, part of Brindley’s multi-franchise hub, brings the Chinese brand to the Midlands, offering test drives and exclusive launch offers from August.

Weather

A warm start, with today being the peak of recent humidity weather, reports BBC Weather. Heavy, thundery downpours expected for the south east, South Wales and even some areas in the Midlands. Elsewhere, it will be dry with temperatures topping 29 degrees in the east.

The thundery downpours will widen and spread northwards tonight. Clear elsewhere.