Luxury car dealer Redline Specialist Cars taken over by AMT Auto in new ‘strategic alliance’

High-end car dealer Redline Specialist Cars has been taken over by vehicle solutions provider AMT Auto in a deal which aims to ‘create a powerful force in the nationwide vehicle market’.

The North Yorkshire car dealer will join the Leeds-based AMT Group as part of the strategic alliance, which bosses say brings together two ‘highly experienced and well-established businesses’.

While, both AMT Auto and Redline Specialist Cars will continue to operate under their own brand names from their respective locations, the merger will work to create ‘significant synergies’.

Insiders say the deal will leverage the power of Redline’s used car retailing and purchasing operations with AMT Auto’s comprehensive leasing, rental, subscription, insurance and finance services.

It is hoped that by combining their combined market presence, both firms will be able to unlock new opportunities.

Neil McGawley, managing director and founder of AMT Auto, said: ‘Redline Specialist Cars is a fantastic brand & business, and this alliance is set to take the AMT Group to a whole new level.

‘This merger offers significant strategic advantages, and enhances what we already believe to be the widest range of vehicle solutions currently available, giving our customers even more choice and even better service. We are better and more powerful together.’

Rob Milner, sales director at Redline Specialist Cars, added: ‘This merger is a big step for both Redline and AMT, solidifying our position as a powerful force in the UK automotive industry.

‘We share the same vision and ambition as AMT, and by joining forces we will elevate both businesses, offering unparalleled choice and service to our customers. It’s a win-win for everyone. ‘

Founded as a one-man-band back in 1995, AMT Auto has grown into a £60m behemoth in the north of England.

The firm now employs over 220 people across the UK and is a prominent supporter of Yorkshire sport, sponsoring Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, and Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Meanwhile, Redline Specialist Cars, was established just outside Leeds in 1997 with a 25 car forecourt and now sells over 2,000 prestige and performance vehicles nationwide annually.