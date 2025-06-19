Jun 19: HS2 to be delayed…again; Trump weighs strikes on Iran; Defender Trophy Edition

Minister says she will ‘sort out’ HS2 and confirms opening will be delayed

A minister has pledged to ‘sort out’ the ‘appalling mess’ of HS2 and confirmed the railway’s opening will be further delayed.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander told the Commons there is ‘no route’ to meet the target date of having HS2 services running by 2033.

Alexander said: ‘It’s an appalling mess, but it’s one we will sort out. We need to set targets which we can confidently deliver, that the public can trust, and that will take time.’

Waitrose steps up expansion with first new supermarket for seven years

Waitrose has revealed plans to open its first full-size supermarket for seven years.

Parent group the John Lewis Partnership said it has agreed a multi-million-pound deal to expand the supermarket arm further.

The new store is expected to open in Brabazon, a new town in North Bristol, in 2027. The 30,000 square foot store, which is being developed in partnership with YTL Developments, is set to create around 150 jobs.

New Defender 110 Trophy Edition celebrates adventure heritage

Land Rover is leaning into its go-anywhere heritage with a new Trophy Edition of the Defender 110.

Available in two classic-inspired colours – Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green – the Defender 110 Edition gets a contrast black-colour finish on areas such as the bonnet, brake calipers and rear recovery eyes. There are a number of upgrades Trophy decals and Ebony Windsor leather seats, along with an optional accessory pack which brings extra storage.

The new Defender 110 Trophy Edition can be ordered now with prices starting from £89,810 inclusive of the Trophy Edition Accessories pack.

The markets

London’s FTSE 100 posted modest gains on Wednesday amid ongoing Middle East tensions, as investors weighed broadly expected UK inflation data ahead of rate calls on either side of the Atlantic.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 9.44 points, 0.1%, at 8,843.47. The FTSE 250 ended 53.21 points higher, 0.3%, at 21,290.26, and the AIM All-Share rose 2.71 points, 0.4%, at 763.36.

The pound was quoted down at 1.3472 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, compared with 1.3502 dollars on Tuesday. The euro stood a touch higher at 1.1526 dollars against 1.1522 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 144.65 yen, down compared with 145.07 yen.

Lammy travels to Washington as Trump weighs strikes on Iran

The foreign secretary is set to meet his US counterpart in Washington after Donald Trump said he was mulling whether to join Israeli strikes against Iran.

David Lammy and secretary of state Marco Rubio will discuss the Middle East as potential American involvement in the conflict looms.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer convened a Cobra meeting of senior ministers on Wednesday to give updates on ongoing diplomatic efforts and UK support for British nationals in the region.

Campaigners make case for assisted dying Bill ahead of crucial Commons vote

The MP behind the assisted dying Bill will be joined by bereaved and terminally ill people as she makes her case for a change in the law ahead of a crucial vote on Friday.

Kim Leadbeater is expected to re-state her argument that dying people must be given choice at the end of their lives, but opponents of her Bill have warned it fails to guarantee protections for society’s most vulnerable.

Friday will be the first time the Bill has been debated and voted on in its entirety since last year’s historic yes vote, when MPs supported the principle of assisted dying for England and Wales by a majority of 55. MPs are entitled to have a free vote on the Bill, meaning they decide according to their conscience rather than along party lines.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Hatfields bosses remain silent amid strong rumours of a Lithia takeover. Staff were reportedly informed by email on June 4, with the deal set to complete August 1. If true, Hatfields would join Lithia’s growing UK dealer group portfolio.

Warranty Solutions Group analysed 3,000 claims to rank convertible reliability. The Mazda MX-5 topped the list with a 7.69% claim rate, while the Mercedes E-Class fared worst at 27.97%. The Bentley Continental had the highest average repair cost.

A duck family adopted V12 Sports and Classics in Worksop after losing their pond, with staff feeding and caring for them. The ducks, now into their third generation, have become a customer favourite – even waddling into the showroom for food!

Weather

Today will be dry and sunny across most of the UK, though western Scotland may see clouds and light rain. It will be very warm, especially in the south-east, with temperatures topping 31 degrees.

Tonight brings clear skies for many, with some cloud in the south-west and isolated showers. Winds will remain gentle.