Jun 2: Dr Martens aims for turnaround; UK’s new submarine plan; Skoda adds new Enyaq

Dr Martens boss to unveil new strategy to return to growth

The new boss of Dr Martens is to reveal his strategy to get the bootmaker back on track amid a slump in sales.

The Camden-based footwear specialist will reveal its latest annual results on Thursday June 5, and is expected to post a drop in revenues and profits. However, investors are likely to focus on a strategy update from the company which is also due that day.

Shares in the firm have tumbled by more than 80% since it floated on London’s stock market in early 2021. The company has been blighted by sliding sales in recent years as it has fought waning consumer demand and supply chain disruptions.

NatWest returns to private ownership for first time since 2008 rescue

The government has sold its remaining shares in NatWest and confirmed a £10.5bn loss since the bank was rescued by UK taxpayers during the 2008 financial crisis.

It means NatWest, which was previously called RBS, has returned to private ownership for the first time since it was bailed out.

The Treasury has been a stakeholder since the bank received almost £46bn of funding in 2008 and 2009. To date, £35bn has been returned to the Exchequer through share sales, dividends and fees – meaning the sale has come at a £10.5bn loss to taxpayers.

Skoda adds new SportLine 85 model to Enyaq line-up

Skoda has bolstered its Enyaq line-up with the introduction of a new SportLine 85 model.

Available to order from June 12, the new SportLine model sits alongside the existing 85x model. However, whereas that version has a dual-motor setup for all-wheel-drive and added performance, the new SportLine 85 puts a greater focus on efficiency and equipment levels with its single-motor design.

As a result, the SportLine 85 should manage up to 354 miles of range in SUV form, or 356 miles in more aerodynamic Coupe specification. Both of these figures are higher than their respective ranges for the 85x version. Though it doesn’t have two motors like the 85x, the standard 85 will still manage 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

The markets

UK stock markets ended the month in the green as markets remained steady in the face of persistent uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. London’s FTSE 100 rose 55.93 points, or 0.64%, to close at 8,772.38.

The index outperformed European peers, with Germany’s Dax rising 0.27%, while France’s Cac 40 closed 0.36% lower.

As markets closed for the weekend, the pound was down about 0.1% against the US dollar, at 1.348, and rising around 0.1% against the euro, at 1.187.

UK to build up to 12 new attack submarines and invest £15bn in warheads

The UK will build up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines and invest £15bn in its warhead programme, the Prime Minister will announce on Monday as the government unveils its strategic defence review.

Significant investment in the UK nuclear warhead programme this parliament and maintaining the existing stockpile are among the 62 recommendations that the government is expected to accept in full.

But questions were also raised about its commitment to defence spending after the defence secretary could not confirm the Treasury had guaranteed funding to bring it up to 3% of GDP by 2034.

Conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s presidential election

Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count.

Nawrocki won 50.89% of the votes in a very tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%.

The close race had the country on edge since a first-round two weeks earlier and through the night into Monday, revealing deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

Latest on Car Dealer

George Kill, 84, a lifelong car enthusiast from Hampshire, has bought over 100 cars since 1963. He recently collected a new BMW M2 from Snows BMW Portsmouth.

Lookers will imminently close its Altrincham head office after over 50 years, relocating 12 staff to Stoke-on-Trent with no redundancies. Managing director James Brearley denied wider job cuts amid speculation following the firm’s 2023 £504m private acquisition.

Lloyd Motor Group has acquired Telford Skoda in Carlisle, marking its first Skoda dealership. The respected family-run business operated for 25 years, and Lloyd plans to uphold its strong reputation while expanding its franchise portfolio and enhancing customer service.

Hippo Motor Group has opened a new site in Peterborough, occupying the former Big Motoring World location. The move supports expansion plans, boosts customer reach, and creates over 30 jobs. A full launch is planned for mid-June.

Motorpoint and Sandicliffe were named among The Times’ top 115 big companies to work for. Recognised for staff wellbeing and inclusive culture, both dealers impressed with initiatives like Motorpoint’s ‘One Big Dream’ and Sandicliffe’s training, celebrations, and employee perks.

JA Autos in Sutton is celebrating 20 years in business. Run solely by owner Alan Harding, the award-winning dealership prides itself on quality, customer care, and a personal, pressure-free approach. Each car undergoes a 93-point check before sale.

Waylands grew pre-tax profit by 24.2% to £3.1m in 2023, despite revenue slipping to £198m due to Volvo’s agency model. Record car sales, rising aftersales income, and strategic investments drove strong performance, with EBITDA rising for a sixth consecutive year.

Weather

This morning brings isolated showers in the north and east, but the afternoon turns sunny and dry in England and Wales, reports BBC Weather. Rain arrives in Northern Ireland by evening.

Overnight, heavy rain and gusty winds spread east, with the southeast remaining mostly dry and clear.