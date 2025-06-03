Jun 3: UK manufacturing shrinks; McLaren’s limited-edition 750S; Gov unveils defence plans

UK manufacturing shrinks again but may be ‘turning a corner’

The UK manufacturing sector shrank again last month but may be ‘turning a corner’, according to new figures.

Factories saw the recent downturn linked to trade tensions, US tariffs and higher costs slow down during May but highlighted that confidence was still ‘subdued’.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 46.4 in May, up from 45.4 in April. Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

Monzo annual profit surges as paying subscribers boost digital bank

Monzo has revealed surging annual profits as the digital bank attracted new customers and grew income from its paid subscription plans.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of £60.5m for the year to the end of March – more than four-fold the £13.9m generated the prior year.

Last year, Monzo’s employees sold £109m worth of shares as part of a staff share sale that saw the bank’s valuation rise to £4.5bn.

McLaren celebrates 30th anniversary of first Le Mans victory with limited-edition 750S

McLaren is celebrating 30 years since its first victory in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race with a new limited-edition version of the 750S supercar.

The 750S Le Mans edition pays homage to the 1995 winning F1 GTR race car with matching Le Mans Grey exterior paint. There’s the option to have it finished in McLaren’s famous orange shade, too.

The exterior features gold brake calipers, a gloss black carbon fibre roof scoop, five-spoke Le Mans wheels, a titanium exhaust finisher and carbon fibre front wings with gloss black louvres.

Defence and gold in favour as FTSE 100 ekes out marginal gains

The FTSE 100 eked out marginal gains on Monday as advances in defence stocks helped offset nerves surrounding renewed US-China trade tensions.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 1.88 points at 8,774.26. The FTSE 250 ended up just 0.96 of a point at 21,028.97, and the AIM All-Share closed up 1.45 points, 0.2%, at 748.13.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt eased 0.3%.

Monday on Car Dealer

Stellantis and Marshall Motor Group have ended their partnership by mutual agreement, leading to the closure of five Peugeot and Vauxhall sites and putting hundreds of jobs at risk. Stellantis plans to appoint new partners to maintain regional coverage.

The AI Car Dealership has received its first Japanese imports and launched a new website. Challenges include IVA testing and conversions, but sales are picking up. AI handles leads and blog content, boosting efficiency and driving customer engagement.

Steve Catlin has been appointed managing director of Vauxhall, returning to the brand where he began his career over 20 years ago. With broad industry experience, he aims to drive growth and lead Vauxhall’s fully electric transformation.

Used electric car prices dropped 7.4% in May 2025, boosting EV demand by 31% year-on-year, according to Auto Trader. Overall used prices dipped 0.7%, while older petrol cars rose. Independent dealers saw stronger sales than franchised ones.

Car dealer James Gammon admits he’s ‘bored to death’ by cars but loves working with people. Speaking on the Car Dealer Podcast, the JG Cars boss says his passion lies in customer satisfaction—not horsepower or specs.

A new partnership in the automotive industry is helping to drive innovation in vehicle protection [sponsored]

AI, drones and missile defence investment part of UK new defence plans

Artificial intelligence, drones and a £1bn investment in homeland missile defence are all part of the plans to keep the UK safe in the face of threats from Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the rise of China.

There should be room for a ‘small uplift’ in the number of full-time Army soldiers, and personnel in back-office roles released to “front line roles” under the recommendations of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR).

Defence Secretary John Healey has pledged to ‘create a British Army that is 10 times more lethal’ through software and long-range weapons, and committed to delivering ‘the best kit and technology into the hands of our frontline forces’.

Young drivers now able to learn around Top Gear’s test track

Young people looking to learn how to operate a car before the age of 17 can now put their skills to the test at the famous Top Gear test track.

Young Driver is a driving experience company that helps teach people aged between nine and 17 years old how to drive safely and responsibly, and now, it has added the Dunsfold-based circuit to its list of locations.

The Dunsfold Aerodrome was the home of BBC’s world-famous Top Gear, best known for its power laps and ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Car’ feature.

Weather outlook…

The UK will today experience a mix of sun and clouds with patchy rain in some areas.

Temperatures are expected to range from 16°C to 19°C, with overnight lows between 10°C and 13°C. Most regions will remain dry, though light showers are possible, particularly in the west.

Overall, anticipate a mild and breezy day with intermittent sunshine across the country.