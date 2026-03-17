LE Capital and Auca enhance dealer funding access to improve efficiency

LE Capital, a specialist provider of automotive finance solutions, has announced that it is working together with Auca, a digital platform designed to help professional car buyers source wholesale vehicles more efficiently.

Auca connects trade buyers with stock from more than 20 trusted auction houses and remarketing platforms all through a single platform. Covering cars, commercials, and specialist vehicles, Auca enables buyers to search, assess, evaluate, and purchase stock with speed, confidence, and simplicity.

Built specifically for the motor trade, Auca integrates with a range of industry tools and data providers to support informed purchasing decisions. As part of this initiative, Auca has added an LE Capital button within the platform, allowing buyers to request funding directly at the point of purchase, helping them move quickly when securing stock.

By working together, LE Capital’s dealer-focused finance solutions complement Auca’s technology-driven marketplace, supporting improved cash flow, faster stock acquisition, and more efficient day-to-day operations for used car dealers.

‘Speed and certainty are critical when buying auction stock,’ said Patrick Marston, senior marketing manager at LE Capital. ‘Being accessible directly within the Auca platform allows dealers to request funding at the moment they need it, supporting quicker and more confident purchasing decisions.’

Jamie Newman, client services director at Auca, added: ‘Auca was built to simplify wholesale vehicle sourcing for the motor trade. Making LE Capital’s funding options accessible within the platform gives buyers an additional layer of support when managing stock and capital.’

By working together, LE Capital and Auca aim to support the evolving needs of the used car sector through practical finance solutions and innovative digital tools designed for today’s trading environment.