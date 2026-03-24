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MG opens new engineering centre and reveals market-first semi-solid-state battery

  • Chinese-owned British brand opens new engineering facility in Germany
  • New centre is all part of MG’s in Europe, for Europe’ strategy
  • Brand also reveals new semi-solid-state battery – a first for Europe

Time 10:16 am, March 24, 2026

MG has opened a new engineering facility in Europe, while at the same time announcing a new semi-solid-state battery that can deliver a longer range and quicker charging times.

The Chinese-owned British brand’s new Engineering Centre in Frankfurt, Germany, has been opened as part of the company’s ‘in Europe, for Europe’ strategy, and will focus on developing vehicles tailored to Europe tastes. It will be supported by MG’s engineering team in Longbridge, Birmingham, as well as its London-based Design Hub.

As well as opening the new facility, MG has also revealed more details about its new semi-solid-state battery technology.

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Called ‘SolidCore’, the semi-solid-state tech is expected to bring a number of benefits to EV drivers, including faster charging times and lower costs.

The SolidCore battery will be the first mass-produced semi-solid-state battery to go on sale in Europe, with MG beating the likes of Toyota and Nissan to market.

The first model to receive the battery is expected to be the new MG4 Urban (pictured). It currently uses an LFP battery that gives a claimed range of up to 258 miles, and it predicted the new semi-solid-state battery will be sold alongside the LFP option.

No range and charging figures for the new battery, let along a price, have been revealed, but it’s hoped a range of around 300 miles could be possible.

MG has also updated its ‘Hybrid+’ full-hybrid technology. A larger 1.83kWh battery will be fitted to models for now onwards for better electric driving ranges.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



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