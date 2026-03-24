MG opens new engineering centre and reveals market-first semi-solid-state battery

MG has opened a new engineering facility in Europe, while at the same time announcing a new semi-solid-state battery that can deliver a longer range and quicker charging times.

The Chinese-owned British brand’s new Engineering Centre in Frankfurt, Germany, has been opened as part of the company’s ‘in Europe, for Europe’ strategy, and will focus on developing vehicles tailored to Europe tastes. It will be supported by MG’s engineering team in Longbridge, Birmingham, as well as its London-based Design Hub.

As well as opening the new facility, MG has also revealed more details about its new semi-solid-state battery technology.

Called ‘SolidCore’, the semi-solid-state tech is expected to bring a number of benefits to EV drivers, including faster charging times and lower costs.

The SolidCore battery will be the first mass-produced semi-solid-state battery to go on sale in Europe, with MG beating the likes of Toyota and Nissan to market.

The first model to receive the battery is expected to be the new MG4 Urban (pictured). It currently uses an LFP battery that gives a claimed range of up to 258 miles, and it predicted the new semi-solid-state battery will be sold alongside the LFP option.

No range and charging figures for the new battery, let along a price, have been revealed, but it’s hoped a range of around 300 miles could be possible.

MG has also updated its ‘Hybrid+’ full-hybrid technology. A larger 1.83kWh battery will be fitted to models for now onwards for better electric driving ranges.