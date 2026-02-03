MG3 named January’s fastest-selling used car as affordable nearly new models dominates market

The MG3 was January’s fastest-selling used car, with affordable stock flying off the forecourts in the opening month of the year.

That is according to new data from online marketplace Motors, which found sky-high demand for nearly new models.

The firm’s Market View analysis for last month showed that models aged under six months, with less than 5,000 miles on their clocks dominated the fastest-sellers list.

The data also revealed that it was a particularly good month to be selling MG stock, with the brand’s models taking five of the Top 10 places.

The likes of the Vauxhall Frontera, Hyundai i10 and Seat Ibiza also proved popular with buyers, all selling in an average of under 19 days.

While those numbers were certainly impressive, they were still some way off the table-topping MG3, which sold in an average of just 7.4 days for petrol versions aged under six months that had under 5,000 miles on the clock.

January’s fastest-selling used cars

MG3 – Age: Less than 6 months | Fuel type: Petrol | Mileage: Under 5,000 | Average days to sell: 7.4 Vauxhall Frontera – Age: Less than 6 months | Fuel type: Electric | Mileage: Under 5,000 | Average days to sell: 9.7 MG ZS – Age: Less than 6 months | Fuel type: Petrol | Mileage: Under 5,000 | Average days to sell: 10.2 Hyundai i10 – Age: Less than 6 months | Fuel type: Petrol | Mileage: Under 5,000 | Average days to sell: 11.1 MG HS – Age: 1–2 years | Fuel type: Petrol | Mileage: 10,000–20,000 | Average days to sell: 16.0 MG ZS – Age: 6–12 months | Fuel type: Hybrid | Mileage: 5,000–10,000 | Average days to sell: 18.4 Seat Ibiza – Age: Less than 6 months | Fuel type: Petrol | Mileage: Under 5,000 | Average days to sell: 18.9 MG ZS – Age: Less than 6 months | Fuel type: Hybrid | Mileage: Under 5,000 | Average days to sell: 19.8 Vauxhall Mokka – Age: 3–4 years | Fuel type: Petrol | Mileage: 20,000–30,000 | Average days to sell: 23.0 Ford Focus – Age: Less than 6 months | Fuel type: Petrol | Mileage: Under 5,000 | Average days to sell:24.5

Source: Motors/Cazoo

Reacting to the findings, Lucy Tugby, marketing sirector at Motors & Cazoo, said: ‘The top 10 fastest selling used cars on the Motors platform in January all spent less than 25 days on physical and digital forecourts.

‘Nearly new models aged under six months, with less than 5,000 miles on their clocks, dominated the list as buyers moved quickly in response to keen pricing.

‘This was particularly noticeable in the MG network with no less than five models in the top 10 all under 12 months old and the MG3 taking the fastest selling honours averaging just 7.4 days in stock.

‘Overall, our Market View analysis showed younger profile cars were the only price band to experience a month-on-month drop, with models aged under two years down 1.6% to an average of £28,382.’