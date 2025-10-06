New EV sales reach record levels in September as Electric Car Grant ‘provides added impetus’

New EV sales reached a record high last month as the government’s new Electric Car Grant began to make its impact felt.

Fresh data from the SMMT reveals that 72,779 pure battery electric new cars were registered in the UK in September, up 29.1% from the same point last year.

The trade body said the boost was partly down to the the much-talked about grant which ‘provided added impetus in certain segments’, with manufacturer discounts and an increase in choice also thought to be stimulating demand.

Overall, pure battery electric new cars took a market share of 23.3% in the ninth month of the year, up from 20.5% a year earlier.

While encouraging, the figure is still well short of this year’s ZEV mandate target, which stimulates that at least 28% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK must be zero emission.

The overall new car market grew by 13.7% last month compared with September 2024, with 312,887 registrations, representing the best September performance since 2020.

September’s best-selling car was the Kia Sportage, with 9,455 registrations, while the Ford Puma remains the most popular model of the year to date, with 41,531 being sold.

Reacting to the results, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘Electrified vehicles are powering market growth after a sluggish summer, and with record Zev uptake, massive industry investment is paying off, despite demand still trailing ambition.

‘The electric car grant will help to break down one of the barriers holding back more drivers from making the switch.

‘Tackling remaining roadblocks by unlocking infrastructure investment and driving down energy costs will be crucial to the success of the industry and the environmental goals we share.’

The government also welcomed the latest figures and heralded them as proof that the Electric Car Grant is making an impact.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: ‘Our discounts have sparked a surge in electric car sales, making them cheaper and within reach of more households than ever before.

‘By cutting costs for families we’re supporting industry, backing British jobs, and powering up growth.’

A study by green transport research organisation New Automotive published on Friday warned the grants may be a ‘waste of money’ because of a lack of evidence they are ‘prompting consumers to consider buying cars that they wouldn’t have bought anyway’ – something the Department for Transport branded ‘incorrect’.

The scheme was also criticised by Polestar boss Matt Galvin at Car Dealer Podcast Live, with the brand’s UK MD labelling it a ‘farce’.

Tanya Sinclair, chief executive of lobby group Electric Vehicles UK, said: ‘Drivers are switching to electric in their thousands, even as adoption naturally ebbs and flows with seasonality, model launches, economic confidence and charging perceptions.

‘What matters most is ensuring consistent growth through long-term consumer education.’

Philipp Sayler von Amende, global chief commercial officer at Carwow, added: ‘We are seeing higher levels of demand at some specific price points.

‘Enquiries for new cars in the £30,000 to £40,000 bracket were up 28% in September compared to the same month last year – potentially as a result of buyers anticipating current or potential discounts linked to the ECG.

‘For context, cars in the £40,000 to £50,000 bracket, meanwhile, saw an increase of 8% during the same period.

‘After the initial grant announcement in early July, enquiries placed with dealers via Carwow for EVs priced below the qualifying £37,000 increased by 124%, week-on-week.

‘EVs priced above the threshold also benefited, with a 57% rise in enquiries over the same period, reflecting a general improvement in EV consideration and purchase intent across the BEV segment.’