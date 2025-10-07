New managing director for Maxus as van brand looks to grow its presence in the UK

Van brand Maxus has appointed Steve Hunt as its new Managing Director as it plans to strengthen its presence in the UK.

With more than four decades of experience in the automotive industry, Hunt is tasked with accelerating growth, strengthening dealer coverage, expanding product innovation and growing aftersales support.

He joins the outfit from Midlands Truck & Van (Ballyvesey Holdings), where he oversaw eight Mercedes-Benz franchised locations and a Daimler Truck Used outlet.

Leading a workforce of over 500 employees, he achieved consistent profit growth, spearheaded the development of a £7m state-of-the-art dealership in Birmingham, and navigated the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic while preserving performance and margins.

Reacting to his appointment, Hunt said: ‘It is a privilege to take on the role of Managing Director of Harris Maxus UK at such a pivotal moment for the business.

‘The quality and breadth of the Maxus product range, together with the scale and ambition of the Harris Group, create a rare opportunity.

‘My priority will be to work closely with our dealer partners and internal teams to drive growth, strengthen market influence, and ensure Harris Maxus continues to lead through innovation and service excellence.’

The Maxus brand in the UK and Ireland is operated by Ireland’s Harris Group, under the name ‘Harris Maxus UK’.

Hunt will work alongside Brian Patterson, Harris Group Managing Director, who added: ‘Having worked directly with Steve during our time together at Ballyvesey Holdings, I witnessed first-hand his exceptional leadership capabilities.

‘His deep industry expertise, track record of transformational growth and talent for building high-performing teams made him the outstanding choice to drive Harris Maxus UK forward.

‘Steve brings the strategic vision, market intelligence and relentless energy essential to capitalise on our market momentum.’