Eight Nissan dealerships become first in the UK to earn Pride365 Certification

  • Smiths Nissan, Canterbury Nissan, and six Lookers sites are now Pride365 certified
  • Part of a pilot programme to make customers and staff feel ‘respected, welcomed, and valued’
  • Dealers are the first to achieve the certification in the UK

Time 9:10 am, February 6, 2026

Eight Nissan dealers have become the first automotive dealerships in the UK to achieve Pride365 Certification.

The showrooms – Smiths Nissan, Canterbury Nissan, and six Lookers sites – are part of a new pilot programme designed to ensure customers and staff feel ‘respected, welcomed, and valued’, the Japanese carmaker said.

Pride365 has partnered with Nissan GB since 2021, when Nissan GB itself became Pride365 Certified. Since then, the partnership has supported inclusive events, policy development, and the launch of Nissan GB’s employee Pride Network.

As part of the process of becoming Pride365 certified, each dealership completed a detailed audit of its culture, policies, and customer facing practices before making a series of public pledges to strengthen inclusion year round.

Fiona Mackay, marketing director at Nissan GB, said: ‘Our customers come from every walk of life, and they should feel welcomed and respected in every Nissan dealership.

‘This pilot is an important step in ensuring that inclusion is part of the customer experience, not just our corporate values. We’re proud of our dealer partners for leading the way.’

Jack Mizel, CEO of Pride365, said: ‘Buying a car is a major life moment, and everyone deserves to feel completely at ease throughout that journey.

‘When dealerships commit to year round inclusion, they’re not just improving workplace culture—they’re improving the customer experience.

‘These Nissan dealers are showing what authentic allyship looks like in practice.’

Picture top: The Smiths Nissan team receiving their Pride365 Certification

