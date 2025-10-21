Oct 21: Internet outages; Ferrari SC40 unveiled; Prince Andrew latest; Parking fines rise

Internet outages at HMRC, Halifax and Lloyds reported after AWS disruption

Disruption affecting Amazon Web Services led to a spike in reported outages across a wide range of internet services including those of HMRC, Halifax and Lloyds.

Downdetector, a website which tracks complaints about online services, showed a spike in reports on Monday morning, including more than 2,681 at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and 500 reports of issues for the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) website by 9am.

Other services showing a spike in reported outages included Snapchat, Slack and Ring.

Pizza Hut to shut 68 UK restaurants after hiring administrators

Pizza Hut is to shut 68 restaurants after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration.

It will also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

Ferrari SC40 is a one-off tribute to the firm’s ‘iconic’ F40 supercar

Ferrari has revealed a one-off special to pay tribute to the firm’s ‘iconic’ F40 supercar with the SC40.

The Ferrari F40 was launched in 1987 and was the first road-going production car to break the 200mph barrier.

Under the bonnet, the SC40 is equipped with the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid setup found in the firm’s 296 GTB supercar, which produces a total of 818bhp and 740Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph takes 2.7 seconds and the car has a top speed of 205mph.

FTSE 100 climbs as US-China trade fears recede

The FTSE 100 started the week on the front foot, closing higher on Monday, as hopes grew that a trade deal between the US and China could be struck.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 49.00 points, 0.5%, at 9,403.57.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris ended 0.4% higher, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt jumped 1.8%.

Monday on Car Dealer

Kevin Mackie has accused Renault and Nissan of misleading the public by falsely claiming multiple courts have dismissed his legal cases. He says those rulings only involved RCI Bank, not the carmakers themselves. Renault declined to comment; Nissan hasn’t responded.

Seat has been confirmed as Volkswagen Group’s new entry-level brand, focusing on affordable cars for younger buyers. Updated Ibiza and Arona models arrive in 2026, while a new Leon is planned for 2029 – possibly as Seat’s first pure-electric vehicle.

Teenager Kevin Miko, 19, has been jailed for 32 months after crashing his unroadworthy Audi into Drayton Motors in Scunthorpe at 130mph, leaving a friend seriously injured. Miko admitted dangerous driving, drug-driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Luigi Ksawery Luca’ has been appointed president and managing director of Toyota GB, succeeding Scott Thompson from January. Currently vice president for customer experience at Toyota Motor Europe, Luca’ will oversee UK marketing and sales as Thompson returns to Australia.

New claims against Andrew of ‘grave concern’ and need examining – palace source

New allegations against Prince Andrew are of ‘very serious and grave concern’ and should be ‘examined in the appropriate way’, a Buckingham Palace source has said.

The Metropolitan Police is ‘actively’ looking into claims Andrew passed his sex accuser Virginia Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his bodyguard in a bid to dig up dirt for a smear campaign.

It comes amid the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs in which she wrote that Andrew’s team tried to hire ‘internet trolls to hassle’ her.

Call for ‘practical parking solutions’ as 1.6m yellow line fines issued in 2024

UK drivers received 1.6 million fines for parking on yellow lines illegally last year, new research shows.

The AA, which obtained the figures, insisted drivers are “willing to follow the rules” but need ‘practical parking solutions’.

Parking on double yellow lines at any time is banned except for limited exceptions such as a vehicle occupant having a Blue Badge.

Weather outlook…