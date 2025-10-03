Oct 3: Consumer confidence falls; Badenoch defends ripping up climate act; ‘Iconic’ Bentley back

Consumer confidence in economy falls to lowest point this year

Consumer confidence in the UK economy fell during the last quarter to its lowest point so far this year, according to a survey.

KPMG’s latest Consumer Pulse survey of 3,000 UK consumers saw the number of people feeling that the economy is worsening increase from 51% to 62% in the last three months – up from 43% since 2025 began.

The majority of consumers (58%) continue to feel financially secure, with no change since the last quarter. However, because of a perception that the UK economy is worsening, consumers say they are reducing or deferring spending, the survey found.

Thames Water lenders submit new rescue plan to avoid nationalisation

A group of Thames Water investors has offered a sweetened rescue deal for the struggling supplier, vowing to invest an extra £1bn and write off more than a quarter of debts in return for more lenient performance targets.

London & Valley Water – a consortium of the supplier’s main creditors, including investors and financial institutions – said it would write off around £4bn, or 25%, of the debt it holds, up from 20% in the previous proposal, plus debts held by other creditors. Including an extra £150m of new equity, the lenders said they are pumping in a further £1bn of investment, on top of the proposal submitted to regulator Ofwat in May.

The new bid is ‘more ambitious, delivers greater value for customers and follows three months of discussion with and feedback from Ofwat’ to help turn around Thames Water and stave off the need for temporary nationalisation, according to the group.

Bentley to return ‘iconic’ nameplate for new performance-focused coupe

Bentley is due to reveal a new performance-focused coupe that will use an ‘iconic’ nameplate.

Details on the car are limited at this stage, but from the images that have been revealed, it shows that the car will use the same oval-shaped rear taillights, that are used on the Continental GT, there is a boot-mounted rear spoiler, dual-exit exhaust tips, flared wheel arches and air intakes in the rear bumper.

This new coupe will be sold in limited numbers, with the manufacturer saying ‘this will be a rare Bentley – and one that is raring to perform.’ More details will be revealed later this year.

The markets

Blue chips snapped a four-day hot streak in London on Thursday, despite strong gains by Tesco, but remained in touching distance of Wednesday’s record highs.

The FTSE 100 Index closed down 18.70 points, 0.2%, at 9,427.73. The FTSE 250 ended down just 2.40 points at 22,047.30, and the AIM All-Share advanced 2.54 points, 0.3%, at 788.95.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3415 US dollars at the time of the London equity market close on Thursday, compared with 1.3477 US dollars on Wednesday. The euro stood at 1.1697 US dollars, down against 1.1729 US dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 147.37 yen, higher compared with 147.15 yen.

Terrorist who killed two at synagogue was Syrian granted UK citizenship in 2006

The terrorist who killed two Jewish men outside a synagogue on the holiest day of the religion’s calendar was a British citizen of Syrian descent, police have said.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings carried out by Jihad Al-Shamie, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) added.

Al-Shamie, 35, who is understood to have entered the UK as a young child and been granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was around the age of 16, was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Thursday morning.

Badenoch defends vow to ditch climate law branded ‘catastrophic mistake’ by May

Kemi Badenoch has defended her plan to scrap world-leading climate legislation which has been criticised as a ‘catastrophic mistake’ by Tory former prime minister Theresa May.

The Conservative Party leader said it was ‘nonsensical’ to stick with the Climate Change Act, which was brought in by the last Labour government in 2008 and committed the UK to cut climate emissions by 80% by 2050, with five-yearly carbon budgets to keep the country on track towards the goal.

May increased the ambition of the Act while in office to cutting greenhouse gases to zero overall, known as ‘net zero’, by 2050. She called Badenoch’s plan to repeal the Act a ‘retrograde step’ that shattered a 17-year consensus between the UK’s main political parties and the scientific community.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Lithia UK has completed its takeover of the Hatfields Group, for an as-yet undisclosed sum.

The most unreliable used cars have been revealed by What Car? after a survey of more than 30,000 drivers – and the Nissan Juke topped the pile.

A Snows dealership in Hampshire has reopened following a substantial refurbishment, along with Toyota’s new corporate branding.

Automotive industry charity Ben has announced it will be running an equality, diversity and inclusion course aimed at making the sector more accessible.

Weather

This morning turns dry after lingering rain clears, reports BBC Weather. By afternoon, storm Amy brings strong winds and heavy, blustery rain moving east.

Tonight, persistent rain shifts into the southeast, followed by clear spells and further showers from the west. It remains very windy nationwide throughout the period.