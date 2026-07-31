Peter Waddell wins unfair prejudice case against Big Motoring World and Freshstream

Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell has won the central claim in his blockbuster High Court battle with the used car supermarket group and private equity investor Freshstream.

In a judgment handed down this morning, Mr Justice Marcus Smith ruled that Waddell’s holding company had suffered unfair prejudice following his exclusion from the business.

The judge found that Freshstream had improperly stored up allegations about Waddell’s misconduct before deploying them in March 2024 as part of a predetermined plan to remove him.

He concluded that Freshstream had effectively ‘saved up’ Waddell’s misconduct before using it as part of a plan referred to throughout the judgment as ‘Option 4’.

The ruling represents a major victory for Waddell, who has consistently claimed that his suspension and removal from Big Motoring World amounted to a coup designed to give Freshstream control of the company without paying to acquire a majority shareholding.

However, the judgment was far from a clean sweep for the car dealer.

The judge ruled that the First Step-In Notice served by Freshstream was valid and that Waddell was not entitled to declarations that the Step-In Notices were unlawful.

He also dismissed Waddell’s wrongful-dismissal claim after concluding that some of his conduct was sufficiently serious to entitle Big Motoring World to terminate his employment without notice.

Nevertheless, the judge was highly critical of the way the dismissal decision was reached.

He said he could place ‘no weight’ on the reasons set out in Waddell’s dismissal letter because of what he described as the deliberate process pursued by Freshstream and Big Motoring World to remove him as chief executive ‘come what may’.

The judge found that current Big Motoring World chief executive Laurence Vaughan did not believe in the grounds contained in the dismissal letter and had not properly considered whether summary dismissal was appropriate.

Instead, he concluded that Vaughan was indifferent as to whether the reasons given for dismissing Waddell were well founded.

Misconduct process was improper

The court found serious deficiencies in the separate Material Default Event process used to remove Waddell’s directorships and restrict the rights attached to his holding company’s shares.

Mr Justice Marcus Smith ruled that both the MDE Investigation Notice and the subsequent MDE Notice were invalid and ordered that declarations be made to that effect.

He found that Freshstream’s Reza Fardad and Adam McLain did not genuinely suspect that Waddell had committed an MDE and had not formed a genuine view about the past or potential reputational effects on Big Motoring World or Freshstream.

The court also found that the scope of the investigation was subsequently altered, with matters investigated that had not formed part of Freshstream’s original MDE Investigation Notice.

The judge ruled that Vaughan and Fardad breached their duties as directors during the process.

He found that Vaughan had aligned himself with Freshstream, the minority investor, against Peter Waddell Holdco Limited, which held the majority interest.

The judgment concluded that Vaughan acted while in a conflict of interest, lacked good faith and failed to exercise independent judgment.

It also found that Vaughan knew the MDE Investigation Notice was improper and that its issue was a necessary and predetermined step in achieving Waddell’s removal.

Fardad was also found to have acted while in a conflict of interest, lacking good faith and failing to exercise independent judgment, although the judge acknowledged that his position was more difficult because he also owed duties to Freshstream.

‘Obvious’ prejudice to Waddell

In reaching his conclusion on unfair prejudice, the judge considered what was likely to have happened had Freshstream and Big Motoring World acted properly.

One counterfactual considered by the judge was that Freshstream might have exercised its option to acquire a further 35 per cent of the business, at a price of no less than £72m, thereby obtaining majority control.

The judge contrasted that possibility with what actually happened, describing Big Motoring World as having been ‘lost to strife’ and referring to money spent on ‘massive and commercially unproductive litigation’.

Under an alternative counterfactual, the judge found that Big Motoring World and Freshstream should have intervened much earlier to address Waddell’s inappropriate behaviour.

He concluded that Waddell’s earlier inappropriate behaviour was misconduct but not gross misconduct and that, had he been spoken to firmly and clearly enough, he would probably have moderated his behaviour and not been dismissed in April 2024.

The judge described the resulting prejudice to Waddell’s holding company under that scenario as ‘obvious’.

He concluded the section dealing with the shareholder petition in unequivocal terms, stating: ‘In conclusion, I find that the Petition succeeds.’

What happens now?

The judgment does not immediately return Waddell to the management of Big Motoring World, award him damages or require Freshstream to sell its stake.

A further hearing will now be required to deal with the consequences of the ruling and outstanding matters. The judgment does not determine the final remedy to be awarded to Waddell’s holding company.

Waddell will meanwhile be required to return certain company documents to Big Motoring World after the court rejected the wrongful-dismissal claim on which his refusal to return them had been based. The manner in which the documents are returned is to be agreed between the parties.

The approved judgment runs to 498 pages and follows a trial heard over several weeks between February 16 and April 1.

Background

It brings to a head a bitter legal battle over control of Big Motoring World, the used car supermarket group founded and built by Peter Waddell.

Waddell sold a minority stake in the business to private equity investor Freshstream in 2022 but remained its majority shareholder. The relationship later broke down amid allegations about Waddell’s behaviour towards employees and concerns about how the company was being managed.

He was suspended as chief executive in March 2024 after a series of complaints and was subsequently removed from his positions within the group after an internal investigation found that several allegations against him had been substantiated.

Waddell denied or disputed a number of the allegations and argued that others were taken out of context. His case was that Freshstream and senior Big Motoring World executives used the investigation as part of a concerted attempt to force him out of the company he founded.

Freshstream and the other respondents rejected that accusation. They argued that Waddell’s removal was justified by his conduct and that the contractual powers used to suspend his shareholder and management rights had been exercised properly.

The seven-week High Court trial exposed the extraordinary deterioration in relations between the two sides and heard extensive evidence about Waddell’s management style, his treatment of employees and the way the investigation into him was conducted.

Witnesses accused Waddell of racist, sexist and bullying behaviour, including the use of offensive nicknames and sexually explicit remarks. Waddell accepted making some of the comments but challenged the circumstances in which they were presented and said aspects of his behaviour had been misunderstood.

His legal team also questioned the independence and fairness of the internal investigation. The court heard that Waddell was not given the formal allegations against him until almost four weeks after his suspension and was then given a limited period in which to prepare for an investigation interview.

The trial was also told that executives involved in the investigation received bonuses following Waddell’s departure. Laurence Vaughan, who later became chief executive, denied that the payments were rewards for removing Waddell and dismissed the suggestion as ‘complete nonsense’.

An expert told the court that Waddell’s dyslexia affected his reading, memory and language processing, while lawyers for Big Motoring World questioned whether it explained or excused the behaviour alleged against him.

The proceedings were concerned not only with Waddell’s removal from management but also with the shareholder agreement governing Freshstream’s investment and whether the investor was entitled to exercise powers that restricted Waddell’s rights within the group.

The case involved Peter Waddell and his holding company as claimants, with respondents including companies within the Bluebell Cars corporate structure as well as Laurence Vaughan and Reza Fardad.

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