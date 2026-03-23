Court hears that Waddell’s dyslexia is ‘severe’, as expert rejects exaggeration claims

A medical professional who assessed Peter Waddell as part of his High Court trial says that the Big Motoring World founder suffers from ‘severe’ dyslexia that would be ‘nearly impossible’ to fake.

Dr Vana Avgerinou says that the 59-year-old’s condition affects his reading, memory and language processing – giving results that could not be ‘exaggerated’.

Dr Avgerinou gave evidence to the court on Friday (Mar 20) where the extent of Waddell’s disabilities came under the microscope.

Big Motoring World’s lawyer, James Laddie, questioned the severity of the motor trade tycoon’s condition, saying that he is is able to ‘read complex information and retain it’.

However, Dr Avgerinou disagreed, telling the court that her conclusions were based on a full diagnostic assessment, as well as multiple reports.

Giving evidence, she said: ‘As an assessor, you have to look at the whole narrative. Things have to come together and be coherent.

‘Because you are trying to triangulate evidence, my Lord, from across different sources, it is nearly impossible, if you’re an experienced assessor, for someone to fake their results or exaggerate them, because you are not just relying your judgment on the psychometrics only.

‘You’re also looking at the background history. You are looking at your observations during the assessment, at what moments did he struggle, what was he saying, is this consistent with what he was doing. It’s not just the psychometrics.

‘Actually, during the assessment with Mr Waddell, he was trying to present himself in a more positive light. He encouraged me to ask him about maths. He said “I’m good at arithmetic, ask me about arithmetic”.

‘It wasn’t part of the assessment, so I didn’t, but my feeling was not he was exaggerating. My feeling was that he was trying to present himself in a more positive light.’

The trial so far…

Courtroom behaviour challenged

Dr Avgerinou was the final witness to give evidence in the High Court, where Waddell is suing Bluebell Cars – the ultimate holding company of Big Motoring World – for unfair dismissal, harassment and disability discrimination.

Throughout the day, Laddie questioned her assessment, saying that Waddell’s memory was so strong that he had been able to recall a car registration number in court.

He added: ‘I accept that there were occasions when he [Waddell] lapsed into narrative, when he didn’t follow the question, when he digressed in terms of his answers.

‘But there were also many, many occasions, I would suggest many more, when he essentially behaved as an ordinary non-dyslexic witness being asked to look at a document, read it, and answer questions on it, which he did in a plain and straightforward way.’

Dr Avgerinou said this did not undermine her findings and disagreed with the barrister’s reading of Waddell’s condition.

She said: ‘I didn’t really see that. I saw him digressing. I saw him finding it difficult to hold information or the question in mind.

‘I saw him starting to answer a question and then digress to something that was irrelevant. I saw him resorting to narratives about his life which was easier for him to remember.

‘So I wouldn’t quite say he was efficient answering the questions.’