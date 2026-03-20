Big Motoring World director left in ‘absolute shock’ by Waddell’s bugging and surveillance claims

A Big Motoring World executive involved in investigating misconduct claims against Peter Waddell was told that his office had been ‘bugged’ and his home placed under surveillance, the High Court has heard.

Tom Clarke works at the used car supermarket as a general counsel and sat on the investigation committee which, upheld complaints against Waddell prior to his departure.

It has now been revealed that after that investigation began, Clarke received threatening messages from Waddell, who suggested that his phone was being ‘tapped’.

Despite a sweep later revealing that the office and phone claim ‘wasn’t true’, Clarke says the incident still left him in ‘absolute shock’.

During cross-examination from Waddell’s barrister, Alan Gourgey KC, Clarke said yesterday (Mar 19): ‘I’ve been sent messages from Mr Waddell telling me that he’s watching me from my bedroom window, my telephone has been tapped, the office has been bugged.

‘I was in absolute shock, and I still am, frankly, at such disgraceful behaviour and such awful messages to receive, that has affected me, frankly, for the last two years.’

He added: ‘I wasn’t able to establish whether or not Mr Waddell had been watching my house.’

During his questioning, Gourgey questioned Clarke’s account and suggested the messages were simply being brought up as they provided ‘excellent evidence’ against Waddell.

He pointed to messages between Clarke and current Big Motoring World CEO, Laurance Vaughan, in which the latter described them as ‘excellent evidence’, before adding ‘Let’s forward to SH’ [part of the legal team].

Clarke denied the suggestion and said he had been ‘simply flabbergasted’ by the threatening messages.

Big Motoring World ‘dictatorship’

Elsewhere, talk also turned to the culture within Big Motoring World under Waddell’s leadership.

Clarke told the High Court in London the Scot ran the business like a ‘dictatorship’, with the HR department run by the 59-year-old and his sister, Barbara.

He added that, while general grievances were recorded, complaints about the founder were rarely formally logged.