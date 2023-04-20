100 not out! Family-run Worthing Motors celebrates centenary of Citroen partnership

A family-run car dealership in West Sussex is celebrating racking up 100 years of partnering with Citroen.

Worthing Motors sold its first Citroen vehicle – a 5CV – in 1923 and has been managed by four generations of the Poxon family since it was established by John Poxon.

The dealership was formed that year after a meeting with the brand founder, André Citroen, at a Citroen export banquet in 1922, with Poxon acquiring the distribution rights for selling and servicing Citroens across Sussex the following year.

The showroom is now run by great-grandson Richard Poxon, who is the dealer principal and joint managing director.

Following the sale of that first 5CV, Worthing Motors has sold legendary Citroen vehicles such as the 2CV, DS19, SM, and BX.

The current team reckon they must have shifted more than 30,000 Citroens down the years, and other than a brief hiatus during the Second World War, Worthing Motors has continuously sold Citroen products.

Poxon said: ‘We’re proud to have served the Citroen brand and the people of Sussex for a century now.

‘In that time, we have all fallen in love with the creativity and technological innovation of Citroen vehicles – from the first 5CV sold by us right up to the latest ë-C4 X Electric that has just entered our showroom.’

Greg Taylor, managing director of Citroen UK, said: ‘Congratulations to the whole Worthing Motors team and the Poxon family for 100 years of dedicated service and success with Citroen.

‘Their passion for the brand is a true testament to all that Citroen stands for.’

Pictured at top are Richard Poxon, left, and his father, Geoffrey, who is the joint MD with his son