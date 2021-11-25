2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards – Everything you need to know

The 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, are just days away.

Being held as a physical event for the first time in two years, the Used Car Awards – hosted by Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer – have sold out and the best of the best are readying themselves to collect their gongs.

To add to the build-up of the industry’s biggest awards for the used car industry, we’ve put together this guide outlining everything you need to know about the big night.

When is it?

If you don’t know this already or have forgotten to book the babysitter, the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards will be held on Monday, November 29.

Where is it?

Just like every other year – apart from 2020 when we had a digital awards do instead – the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards will be held at The Brewery, London.

The full address is…

The Brewery

52 Chiswell Street

London

EC1Y 4SD

And yes, someone has perhaps once made the joke of Mike Brewer in a brewery…

How do I get there?

If you’re travelling by car, there’s no parking on site. The nearest car park is NCP London Barbican (EC1A 4HY). There’s also pay-and-display parking in nearby streets, but be warned this is limited.

The Brewery is close to Liverpool Street, Moorgate and Barbican stations, and served by at least 10 bus routes.

If you are really, really struggling to find The Brewery (there’s no reason why you will), its What3Words location is ///alert.cities.slick.

Where can I stay?

If you are looking for accommodation, the closest is at The Brewery itself – The Montcalm. It’s so close you could crawl.

For other nearby hotels, click here.

What’s the dress code?

Very simple – it’s black tie. We want everyone looking their absolute best. It’s about time we had a party, especially after the past 18 months.

Are there any special Covid guidelines?

Yes, and this is important.

There are two ways to get access to the Used Car Awards:

1. Show proof of two vaccinations with your Covid Pass. Find out more here.

2. Show a negative result from a lateral flow test taken no more than 48 hours before the awards. Take the test, register the result on the government website and show the test result to staff to gain entry.

For more information, click here.

As for face masks, they are not a mandatory requirement but please wear one if you feel more comfortable doing so.

What time does it start?

The drinks reception starts at 6pm – come and have a drink on us. The awards officially start at 7pm.

And what time does it end?

If we’re being posh, ‘carriages’ are at midnight. Or if we’re not, chucking out is at 12am.

Does the event really end at 12am?

Yes, but for those who have tickets to the official GardX After Party, things will carry on into the early hours and end at 2am. It’ll be held in the Smeaton Vaults at The Brewery.

Is there a casino?

A strangely direct question, but yes there is – a fun one.

If you’re feeling lucky, why not try your hand at the eBay Motors Group casino? After the awards have finished, the tables will open and you can compete for some great prizes.

Simply hand in your eBay Motors Group casino cheque from your table to collect your chips and you might win John Lewis vouchers worth:

£500 – 1st prize

£350 – 2nd prize

£150 – 3rd prize

The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and will be contacted by eBay Motors Group after the event to collect their prizes.

Make sure you register how many you have at the end of the night with the croupiers by saying ‘cash me in’.

Is there a raffle?

It wouldn’t be an awards do without a prize raffle, would it?

All funds raised will go directly to the automotive industry charity Ben. Attendees can be in with a chance to win:

£200 of Amazon vouchers, thanks to Codeweavers

A free overnight trip for two on a Road Trip Club VIP day that will take in Wales or the Lake District or the West Country or the Peak District

£250 of John Lewis vouchers, thanks to CarGurus

A Series 3 Apple Watch, thanks to CarGurus

A Nintendo Switch, thanks to CarGurus

Two passes to the NEC Classic Car Show, thanks to Mike Brewer

Two tickets to the Silverstone Classic, thanks to Mike Brewer

A space on the RAC Dealer Network Golf Day at The Belfry

The draw will be made on the night.

Can I shout about the awards on social media?

Yes! We encourage you to do so. Please use the hashtag #UCAwards in any tweets, Facebook and Instagram posts, or even on TikTok.

And finally…

We can’t wait to see you on Monday, November 29 and celebrate the very best of the used car industry!