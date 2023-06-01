29 of top 30 biggest used car price drops in last six months are electric vehicles

A worrying 29 of the top 30 biggest depreciating used cars in the last six months are electric – with some losing nearly 40 per cent of their value.

The Nissan Leaf (2017 model) has lost 39.4 per cent in just six months, according to data shared exclusively with Car Dealer.

The figures are the combination of the monthly percentage drops the used cars have suffered since December.

The data looks at three year old cars with average mileage. The prices are trade values, so the figures dealers will pay to buy the cars at auction.

Overall during the six-month period electric cars have lost on average 33.6 per cent.

Petrol cars during the same period have lost just 0.5 per cent and diesel cars have lost 1.3 per cent.

Only the Alfa Romeo Mito diesel – in 21st place – is the only non-electric car on the list, dropping 27.9 per cent.

When it comes to monetary value – actual pounds lost in the period – the Porsche Taycan has fallen the most, losing £20,750. This was closely followed by the Tesla Model X, losing £20,086, and the Tesla Model S which has lost £16,217.

The stark figures show the impact of the huge price drops used electric cars have suffered in the last few months as buyer confidence has waned and consumers shun the used EV market.

Derren Martin, director of valuations at Cap HPI, said: ‘Electric vehicles have suffered a difficult period in the used car market.

‘For a number of reasons they dominate any list of the biggest fallers in value over the last nine, and especially the last six months.

‘Initially, many battery electric vehicles (BEV) were particularly expensive in comparison to petrol and diesel equivalents, sometimes the same model being £10,000 more with an electric propulsion.

‘Secondly, range anxiety remains an issue, or at least a concern as to where consumers are going to charge and how long it will take on longer journeys – the cold weather over the winter did not help, as this generally diminishes the available range.

‘There were also a number of unfavourable press reports surrounding queues of two to three hours over the Christmas period, particularly at motorway service stations.

‘Thirdly, there is the cost to charge. With prices of electricity having increased and fossil fuels reducing over winter months, it became as expensive to charge your BEV as to fill up your ICE car, particularly if not charging at home.

‘Finally, supply levels of electric vehicles increased in the used market, based on cars coming back from registrations three-years ago.’

Martin said that there are a number of three to four year old electric cars now coming back to the market from leases and that increase in supply is not being matched by demand.

Martin explained that the price falls in some cases are starting to level out, but in a recent video interview on May valuations he said some electric cars still have some way to fall (watch it above).

He added: ‘There are now large nuances for different EV’s used values, with the Tesla Model 3 dropping slightly in Cap Live early on in May, but recovering as the month progressed and ending up level compared to where it was in April.

‘The Tesla Model Y also remained level, while Models S and X both dropped by three per cent.

‘The Polestar 2 Long Range, Nissan Ariya and Mini Cooper Electric all bucked the overall EV trend, with the former increasing in value by an impressive four per cent on average, equivalent to £1,400, and the latter two remaining level, in May.

‘However, a number of EVs continued to drop heavily in value.’

Still not selling

Martin said that in some cases electric versions of some popular models are now priced below their equivalent combustion engined counterparts – and are still not selling.

He said: ‘There is a situation where some EVs are now far cheaper than ICE equivalents and still not selling in enough volume to halt values from dropping, for example the Golf and Mokka Electric variants sit some £4-5k below the similarly powered petrol variant.

‘Demand needs to improve as more of these cars enter the used market.’

Tom Barnard, editor of Electrifying.com, told Car Dealer prices have fallen after the market was spooked by Tesla’s price cuts.

He said: ‘It’s certainly been a tumultuous few months in the used electric car market.

‘After more than two years of demand exceeding supply, the factories are suddenly back up to speed and there is suddenly stock of new models rather than long waiting lists. As a result, we are starting to see discounts again, which knocks used values.

‘We also can’t underestimate the impact of Tesla’s sudden price cuts on the used markets. Residuals spiralled downwards as owners and traders alike became frightened of losing more money. This then hit the values of rival cars.

‘Add in the loss of government incentives in England and Wales for private motorists, along with a rise in energy costs and it’s been a perfect storm for EV values.’

He added that while it’s not great news for owners, those looking to get into the electric market can now pick up a bargain.

Barnard said: ‘For years people have been complaining that EVs are too expensive – now they’re not.’

The Top 30 biggest falling used cars in last 6 months

Source: Cap HPI, ranked on percentage drops

1. Nissan Leaf

Drop: 39.4 per cent

Lost: £7,969

From: £20,244

To: £12,275

2. Seat Mii electric

Drop: 38.7 per cent

Lost: £5,850

From: £15,100

To: £9,250

3. Kia Soul electric

Drop: 37.8 per cent

Lost: £6,800

From: £18,000

To: £11,200

4. VW Golf Electric

Drop: 37.3 per cent

Lost: £7,450

From: £19,950

To: £12,500

5. Hyundai Ioniq electric

Drop: 36.3 per cent

Lost: £6,850

From: £18,850

To: £12,000

6. Peugeot 2008 electric

Drop: 36 per cent

Lost: £7,650

From: £21,245

To: £13,595

7. Hyundai Kona electric

Drop: 35.4 per cent

Lost: £8,169

From: £23,050

To: £14,881

8. Renault Zoe

Drop: 35.4 per cent

Lost: £5,532

From: £15,643

To: £10,111

9. Peugeot 208 electric

Drop: 34.7 per cent

Lost: £6,605

From: £19,010

To: £12,405

10. Vauxhall Corsa electric

Drop: 34.7 per cent

Lost: £6,063

From: £17,475

To: £11,413

11. MG Motor ZS electric

Drop: 34.7 per cent

Lost: £6,475

From: £18,675

To: £12,200

12. Kia e-Niro

Drop: 34.2 per cent

Lost: £8,940

From: £26,160

To: £17,220

13. Volkswagen e-UP

Drop: 32.7 per cent

Lost: £5,075

From: £15,525

To: £10,450

14. BMW i3

Drop: 31.7 per cent

Lost: £7,220

From: £22,830

To: £15,610

15. Tesla Model S

Drop: 31.5 per cent

Lost: £16,217

From: £51,450

To: £35,233

16. Jaguar I-Pace

Drop: 31.4 per cent

Lost: £12,957

From: £41,257

To: £28,300

17. DS3 Crossback electric

Drop: 31.4 per cent

Lost: £6,375

From: £20,325

To: £13,950

18. MG MG5

Drop: 31.2 per cent

Lost: £5,925

From: £19,000

To: £13,075

19. Tesla Model X

Drop: 30 per cent

Lost: £20,086

From: £67,052

To: £46,967

20. Mercedes EQC

Drop: 29.1 per cent

Lost: £14,467

From: £49,800

To: £35,333

21. Alfa Romeo Mito diesel

Drop: 27.9 per cent

Lost: £2,375

From: £8,500

To: £6,125

22. Audi e-Tron Sportback

Drop: 27.8 per cent

Lost: £14,080

From: £50,600

To: £36,520

23. Mini Cooper electric

Drop: 27.8 per cent

Lost: £6,050

From: £21,767

To: £15,717

24. Polestar 2

Drop: 27.7 per cent

Lost: £11,300

From: £40,800

To: £29,500

25. Smart ForFour electric

Drop: 26.3 per cent

Lost: £3,017

From: £11,483

To: £8,467

26. Honda E

Drop: 25.5 per cent

Lost: £5,625

From: £22,025

To: £16,400

27. Vauxhall Vivaro Life electric

Drop: 25.5 per cent

Lost: £6,750

From: £26,425

To: £19,675

28. Tesla Model 3

Drop: 24.8 per cent

Lost: £8,775

From: £35,400

To: £26,625

29. Porsche Taycan

Drop: 24.2 per cent

Lost: £20,750

From: £83,625

To: £62,875

30. Smart ForTwo electric

Drop: 24 per cent

Lost: £2,910

From: £12,120

To: £9,210

