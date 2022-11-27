A tale with two happy endings as Burrows Toyota comes to the rescue of customer who lost wedding ring

A dealership in Rotherham came to the rescue of a customer who lost his wedding ring in his car after 44 years of marriage.

Paul Walker, 67, had taken his Toyota Yaris to Burrows as he was replacing it with an Avensis because he had taken semi-retirement from being a council tax inspector and wanted to treat himself to a larger car.

While there, Paul, who is married to Gill, mentioned to sales consultant Jade Blagg about the ring, which had become loose and fallen off after he shed 8½ stone, and asked if staff would be able to have a look for it.

The lifelong fan of the Japanese car brand told Toyota UK Magazine: ‘I’ve always had Toyotas. I’ve had Corollas, an Avensis and three Yarises – I love them to bits.

‘Since I saw myself in a photograph in 2019, I joined Slimming World – and I’ve now lost 8½ stone.

‘I lost so much weight, my wedding ring kept falling off. I was going to get it resized, but before I had the chance I lost it somewhere.

‘I had a sneaking suspicion it had dropped off somewhere in my Yaris but I couldn’t find it.’

Paul suggested checking near the handbrake behind the console – and master technician and workshop controller James King, who coincidentally happened to be Jade’s boyfriend, got to work…

Paul was quoted in the magazine as saying: ‘I guess I used to spend a lot of time snacking in the Yaris. First James found some old crisps, some toothpicks and then about £40 in change.

‘As I sifted through the coins, there it was – “Oh my God, it’s my wedding ring!” I yelled. I was elated – I was like a kid – and still am.

‘It instantly brought back so many memories – we’ve been married 44 years – it was a great feeling to get it back. The excitement of the new car was overshadowed by finding the ring.’

James, who has worked for Burrows since 2013, added: ‘Jade asked me to take apart the dash – it only took a few minutes really. There was lots of stuff down there – crisps and pork scratchings to start with.

‘But it was great to then find Paul’s wedding ring. He was so happy – he gave me all the coins.’

It seems the disovery had a magic charm all of its own, too, because after finding the ring, James proposed to Jade, who has worked at the Bawtry Road dealership for three years, and she accepted!

Main image: Google Street View