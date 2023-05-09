Log in
Abarth 500e gets large alloy wheels as standardAbarth 500e gets large alloy wheels as standard

Car News

Abarth says UK pricing for new 500e will start at £34,195

  • First deliveries of electric hot-hatch will start this summer
  • Abarth 500e was launched with limited-edition trim level
  • Regular trim levels have now been added
Advert

Time 8:11 am, May 9, 2023

Abarth’s new 500e model is available to order with prices starting from £34,195.

Although it was launched in a limited-edition Scorpionissima trim level to begin with at £38,695, the electric 500e can now be ordered in more regular trim levels ahead of deliveries starting this summer.

All versions get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, alongside rear diffuser inserts and matt-grey mirror caps.

Advert

The Abarth lettering is also finished in a titanium shade alongside a new Scorpion logo that features a lightning bolt design to reflect the car’s battery-powered nature.

Inside is a 10.25-inch infotainment screen as well as a seven-inch TFT driving display with Abarth-specific graphics.

In addition, all models come with a standard JBL premium sound system as well as the new Abarth Sound Generator, which uses exterior-mounted speakers to create an exhaust-like noise.

Advert

Boasting a 42kWh battery, the 500e can return up to 164 miles of range, Abarth claims.

The manufacturer adds that in many situations the electric model is quicker than its petrol-powered stablemate. Thanks to rapid charging, the 500 can be taken from 0-80 per cent in 35 minutes.

Alongside the regular hardtop 500e is the soft-top 500e Cabrio, which is priced from £37,195.

A higher-spec Turismo version can also be ordered at £38,195, bringing extra equipment such as heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging capability plus a rear-view camera with 360-degree sensors.

Hard-top versions get a fixed-glass roof as well, although cabriolet versions – at £41,195 – remain available.

Jack Evans's avatar

Jack Evans is the head of editorial for Car Dealer parent company Blackball Media. An experienced motoring journalist, he covers the latest car launches, motoring news and produces a variety of features for this website.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51