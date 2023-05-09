Abarth says UK pricing for new 500e will start at £34,195

Abarth’s new 500e model is available to order with prices starting from £34,195.

Although it was launched in a limited-edition Scorpionissima trim level to begin with at £38,695, the electric 500e can now be ordered in more regular trim levels ahead of deliveries starting this summer.

All versions get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, alongside rear diffuser inserts and matt-grey mirror caps.

The Abarth lettering is also finished in a titanium shade alongside a new Scorpion logo that features a lightning bolt design to reflect the car’s battery-powered nature.

Inside is a 10.25-inch infotainment screen as well as a seven-inch TFT driving display with Abarth-specific graphics.

In addition, all models come with a standard JBL premium sound system as well as the new Abarth Sound Generator, which uses exterior-mounted speakers to create an exhaust-like noise.

Boasting a 42kWh battery, the 500e can return up to 164 miles of range, Abarth claims.

The manufacturer adds that in many situations the electric model is quicker than its petrol-powered stablemate. Thanks to rapid charging, the 500 can be taken from 0-80 per cent in 35 minutes.

Alongside the regular hardtop 500e is the soft-top 500e Cabrio, which is priced from £37,195.

A higher-spec Turismo version can also be ordered at £38,195, bringing extra equipment such as heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging capability plus a rear-view camera with 360-degree sensors.

Hard-top versions get a fixed-glass roof as well, although cabriolet versions – at £41,195 – remain available.