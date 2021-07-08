Accountancy group UHY Hacker Young completes trio of automotive transactions in a week

The Manchester office of national accountancy group UHY Hacker Young is celebrating completing a trio of transactions in the automotive world this week.

As reported by Car Dealer yesterday, family-owned car retailer Ringways Motor Group has been sold to dealer group D.M. Keith.

UHY Hacker Young’s Manchester office advised on the deal and completed the transaction.

The company played the same role in two other major motoring deals this week, it has now been revealed.

Motordocs Solutions, a digital automotive retail documents specialist, has been bought by Keyloop – a global provider of dealer tech.

Meanwhile, FY Status Investments, owner of automotive software and digital services provider Click Dealer, has been acquired by Evolution Funding, which is the UK’s largest motor finance broker.

David Kendrick, head of corporate finance at UHY Hacker Young in Manchester, said: ‘We have worked extremely hard to build the team over the past eight years and are now seeing the real results come through.

‘It has been great to conclude three deals in such a short space of time and the pipeline also looks incredibly strong.

‘Long may this very active M&A marketplace continue.’

On the sale of Ringways Motor Group to D.M. Keith, he added: ‘This deal has been in the offing for nearly two years but Covid has delayed things – we are delighted that we have finally managed to get the transaction over the line.

‘It is a great addition to the D.M. Keith group, especially strengthening their representation in Leeds, as well an elegant exit for the shareholders of Ringways.’