ALD Automotive acquires LeasePlan for £4.2bn

ALD Automotive has announced it’s acquired fleet management giant LeasePlan.

The deal, worth €4.8bn (£4.2bn), is for 100 per cent of LeasePlan, and positions the newly named ‘ALD Automotive | LeasePlan’ as the ‘leading global sustainable mobility player’ with a worldwide fleet of 3.3m vehicles, said ALD.

The firm said it will now focus on making itself the leader in the shift to net-zero and ‘further shape the digital transformation of the industry’.

With the acquisition, ALD has now become a financial holding company and a regulated institution supervised by the European Central Bank.

Societe Generale remains the majority shareholder of ALD, with 52.6 per cent of the capital, and the former LeasePlan shareholders hold 30.75 per cent of the combined entity’s capital.

From May 22, 2023, the results of LeasePlan will be consolidated into the financial statements of ALD. The company said.

Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD, said: ‘Today is a historical day for ALD and LeasePlan and marks the beginning of a new era in mobility.

‘By bringing together our complementary capabilities and expertise, we are well positioned to capture the sector’s tremendous growth opportunities.

‘Our focus going forward will be to leverage our unique position to lead the energy transition through innovative solutions, including digital platforms, to encourage large scale adoption of sustainable mobility, whether it be through low emission vehicles or multi-mobility solutions.

‘With a combination of talent at ALD and LeasePlan, our teams are fully committed to creating the leading global sustainable mobility player and delivering value for all of our stakeholders.

‘We are all very excited about starting this new venture together.’