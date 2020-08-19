MS-RT versions of the Transit will soon be available direct from all Ford Transit Centres, the manufacturer has announced.

Previously the reserve of a smattering of dealerships across the country – mainly Hendy, Evans Halshaw and Lookers locations – Ford is making the attitude-laden vans available to order from any Transit Centre in the UK from September.

MS-RT, a division of Ford’s Rally Championship partners M-Sport, offer modified versions of both the Transit/Tourneo Custom and Transit Connect.

The company offers a wide range of rally-inspired modifications, including more powerful versions of the vans’ standard 1.5- and 2.0-litre diesel engines, sports exhaust systems and – perhaps more obviously – aggressive body kits and large OZ Racing alloy wheels.

If that’s not enough, the vans can also be ordered in a selection of colours from Ford Special Vehicle Operations’ paint catalogue – including some particularly lurid shades of yellow, orange and blue.

Prices start at £23,995 + VAT for the Transit Connect, and top out at £39,495 + VAT for the Tourneo Custom minibus.

As before, vans are built alongside standard Transit models in Turkey or Spain before being finished at MS-RT’s facilities in Cumbria – making these the first officially-sold Ford vehicles to be (partially) assembled in Britain since the 2013 closure of its Southampton plant.

Brendan Lyne, director, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe said: ‘With stunning, authentic motorsport design and – for Transit Custom – the option to personalise with a huge range of head-turning colours, the MS-RT Transits are like no other vans on the road.

‘MS-RT conversions mean our motorsport-loving customers can mix business with pleasure, safe in the knowledge that their modified vehicle is fully supported by Ford.’