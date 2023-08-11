Amari bosses on selling supercars, his £1.2m watch and why they love the luxury used car game

Amari Supercars bosses Sheikh Amari and Saba Syed have opened up about the secrets to their success selling multi-million pound cars.

In the latest instalment of our Selling Supercars video series, the used car dealers show us around their luxury dealership in Preston and tell us what makes them unique in the motor trade.

Amari tells us how selling supercars is a 24/7 business, but can be incredibly rewarding. So much so he’s more than happy to show off his £1.2m – yes £1.2m – Richard Mille watch he’s wearing during filming and tell us about his own personal collection of supercars.

His glass fronted dealership is tucked away on a quiet industrial estate and is made up of two impressive showrooms sandwiching a supercar workshop in between.

The successful husband and wife duo have been running the business for 18 years after taking over from Amari’s father who set up the business 40 years ago.

In 2021, they made £2.4m profit on turnover of £40.3m following a bumper year of supercar sales.

The pair always have an impressive array of supercars for sale – and when we visited their inventory did not disappoint.

A multi-million pound Ferrari Enzo, a brace of Ferrari SF90s, a Porsche 918 Spyder and a huge selection of Lamborghinis were on display in one showroom. The second had Bentley, Porsche 911s and many other Ferraris for sale.

But it’s Lamborghinis that the business is really known for. The couple say they’ve built up four decades of experience selling the Italian supercars.

In this video, we’re treated to a spin in an Lamborghini Aventador SV, where Amari opens up about his love for supercars and selling, and tells us why supercar buyers need looking after.

‘Yes, they are demanding,’ he says. ‘And that’s why we work around the clock. My phone is on 24/7.

‘I think in today’s world, the way our clients see it is if you can buy a shirt online at a click of a finger, then why can’t you buy a car at a click of a finger?

‘I have to be hands on. That’s what makes you top of their lists. They just want the best service.’

Amari chats about the competition – many of whom have also featured in our Selling Supercars video series including Tom Hartley and Romans International.

He said: ‘Competition is very healthy. You know we’ve obviously got other people trying to do the same business, but not on the same level as us.

‘I think personally, from what I’m told from customers, we are number one in our game.’

You can watch the full video at the top of this post and to view the others in the series see the Selling Supercars playlist on our YouTube channel.