Annual MOT tests to remain, as government consultation comes to an end

The government has decided not to ‘modernise’ the MOT test, which included shifting a car’s first MOT from three years to four.

In January 2023, a consultation was launched to see whether extending the time between MOTs – as well as pushing back the date of a vehicle’s first test after registration – could be feasible.

But today (Jan 25), the consultation came to an end with the Department for Transport announcing the first MOT test will remain at three years from registration, and annually thereafter.

The government insisted it is still committed to updating the MOT test, and said it will investigate how to better monitor diesel vehicle emissions and explore modernising the test for electric and automated vehicles.

In all, the government received more than 4,400 responses to the ‘combined consultation and call for evidence about reforms to MOT testing’.

Roads minister Guy Opperman said: ‘We have listened to drivers and industry, and keeping MOTs in their current form shows once again that we are on the side of motorists.

‘By offering clarity on MOT tests, alongside our recent street works consultation and unprecedented £8.3bn to resurface roads, we are helping motorists drive with peace of mind and ensuring Britain’s roads continue to be some of the safest in the world.’

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘Government and the automotive industry have worked together to ensure the UK has some of the world’s safest roads. The decision to retain the existing MOT system is the right one, helping maintain this proud record and giving drivers confidence in car and van roadworthiness.’

Simon Williams, RAC head of policy, said: ‘It’s great news the madcap idea of changing the MOT from every year to every two has finally been consigned to the bin.

‘This would have seriously compromised road safety and ended up costing drivers more money rather than less as it was supposed to do, due to dangerous issues going undetected and getting progressively worse.

‘This is why the idea was so widely unpopular with the motoring public in our research.’