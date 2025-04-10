Apr 10: US pauses tariffs… but not for China; More bobbies on the beat; Polestar 3 is super safe

UK will continue negotiations ‘coolly and calmly’ as Trump pauses some tariffs

Downing Street said that the UK will ‘coolly and calmly’ continue its negotiations after Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause for most nations.

The US president said he would be delaying tariffs on most nations for 90 days while raising his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%. The US treasury secretary has said Trump will keep his 10% baseline tariffs on most countries.

It is understood that this does not mean any immediate change for the UK. A Downing Street source said the development shows that ‘cool and calm can pay off’.

UK 30-year gilt yields reach highest point since 1998 amid Trump tariff fallout

British long-dated gilt yields surged to their highest point since 1998 on Wednesday, while global markets slumped in response president Donald Trump imposing his latest round of tariffs.

The yield on a 30-year gilt, or a UK government bond, hit a peak of 5.617% on Wednesday, up around 26 basis points and surpassing a previous 27-year high of 5.472% set in January.

It was at 5.6% when London’s financial markets closed for the day.

Polestar’s 3 scores highly in latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests

Polestar’s electric 3 SUV has received a five-star rating and set a ‘new standard’ for child occupant protection in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests.

The 3 scored an 87 per cent safety rating overall but received praise for its child occupant protection, for which it got a 93% rating – the highest score of any passenger car tested by Euro NCAP over the past nine years.

In addition, the 3 score 79% for its protection of vulnerable road users and 8% for its safety assistance systems. Euro NCAP said the 3’s performance in the Child Occupant tests was ‘tantalisingly close to a perfect score’.

The markets

Major European stocks returned to decline on Wednesday after the fresh wave of US tariffs kicked in. However, London stocks were among those to sink back after trading restarted following the imposition of president Donald Trump’s tariff regime overnight.

The FTSE 100 finished down by 2.92%, or 231.05 points, to close at 7,679.48 – its lowest since March 2024. The Cac 40 ended 3.34% lower for the day and the Dax index was down 2.96%.

The pound was down 0.06% at 1.276 US dollars and was down 0.69% at 1.156 euros when London’s markets closed.

PM to unveil plan for ‘putting thousands of bobbies back on the beat’

Shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have ‘wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods’, the prime minister said as he sets out steps to crack down on street crime.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil the plan on Thursday, amid fears there is a lack of visible police presence which is driving street crime and in turn more serious and violent offences.

The government has said its early focus as part of its neighbourhood policing guarantee will be on putting named local officers into each neighbourhood, with 13,000 more officers by 2029. The plan will also include guaranteed patrols during police forces’ busiest periods in town centres and ‘hotspot’ areas, such as on Friday and Saturday nights.

Harry security decision in ‘unique set of circumstances’, Court of Appeal told

Decisions over the Duke of Sussex’s security were made in a ‘unique set of circumstances’, lawyers for the Home Office have told the Court of Appeal.

Harry is challenging the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

The two-day appeal comes after retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled last year that Ravec’s decision, taken in early 2020 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior working royals, was lawful.

Latest on Car Dealer

Mercedes-Benz Retail Group has ceased trading after years of downsizing and losses. It sold its remaining dealerships, settled debts, and aims to become dormant. Despite reduced revenue and staff, directors’ pay more than doubled. 2024 accounts remain overdue.

Swansway is opening its third BYD dealership and a new Motor Match store in Stoke-on-Trent, investing in a former Bravoauto site. The 15,316 sq ft showroom is set to open in early May, following major renovations and stock deliveries.

Cazoo, once known for high-profile sports sponsorships, is making a comeback as Motors’ flagship marketplace and headline sponsor of the 2024 British Motor Show. The event will feature live entertainment, supercars, family zones, and major dealer group participation.

Weather

Tomorrow morning, central and eastern England will be cloudy, while other regions enjoy a sunny start with fog in places, reports BBC Weather. Afternoon sunshine will follow for all; temperatures will be slightly cooler with a maximum of 15 degrees.

Tonight, skies remain clear except in northwest Scotland. Mist and fog will form in many western and southwestern areas. Conditions stay mild throughout.