Apr 22: UK firms halting investment plans; Scottish Water on strike; Rare Astons at auction

UK firms put the brakes on investment plans post tariffs, survey finds

Three quarters of UK manufacturing and logistics firms are bracing for a hit from US tariffs, with many putting the brakes on investment plans in a blow to the government’s growth ambitions, new data reveals.

Larger businesses are more likely to be expecting a squeeze from new global trade policy, according to a survey carried out by HSBC UK.

HSBC’s survey of 2,000 business leaders showed that 73% of UK manufacturers, and 75% of transportation and distribution firms said tariffs would have an impact on their business. This rose to 22% and 26%, respectively, who warned they were expecting a ‘considerable’ impact.

China warns countries against making trade deals with US unfavourable to Beijing

China has warned other countries against making trade deals with the United States to China’s detriment.

Governments including those of Taiwan, Japan and South Korea have begun negotiations with Washington after president Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs against almost all of America’s trading partners on April 2.

China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement: ‘China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests. If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner. China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests.’

Rare Aston Martin duo heading under the hammer at auction

A pair of rare Aston Martins could each fetch up to £1.2m and £1.8m each when they go under the hammer at auction this week.

The cars in question are a 2024 DBR22, one of 22 examples, and a 2024 Valour, one of 110 units.

Both examples are finished off in Aston Martin Racing Green paintwork and have covered very little mileage. Bidding opens on Wednesday.

The markets

European stocks wavered on Thursday (when markets closed for the long weekend) in a mixed session for global financial markets, as Europe’s central bank cut interest rates and warned over the outlook for growth.

The FTSE 100 fell during ht day but moved higher in the afternoon – 0.06 points higher at 8,275.66. Germany’s Dax index fell 0.49%, while France’s Cac 40 closed 0.6% lower.

The pound was up about 0.1% against the US dollar, at 1.325, and up 0.4% against the euro, at 1.166.

Cardinals to meet for first time since Pope’s death to confirm funeral details

Cardinals will meet on Tuesday morning for the first time since Pope Francis died to confirm the details of his funeral.

Those currently in Rome have been invited to meet at 8am BST (9am local time) to commence planning, according to the BBC.

The world will be watching Vatican City after the death of the 88-year-old pontiff on Easter Monday.

Scottish Water staff to strike over pay dispute

Strikes are planned at Scottish Water this week after workers ‘overwhelmingly’ rejected a pay offer.

Workers represented by GMB Scotland and Unison Scotland will strike on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a rolling programme of industrial action threatening emergency repairs, testing and maintenance.

GMB Scotland organiser Claire Greer said the strikes are going ahead after the publicly-owned utility company failed to improve a pay offer which was ‘overwhelmingly rejected’ by workers, while Unison Scotland organiser Emma Phillips said previous pay deals ‘haven’t kept up with inflation’.

Latest on Car Dealer

Suzuki will launch two free 10-year warranties in the UK and Ireland from May 1: a Service Activated Warranty renewing with each dealer service, and a 10-year EV battery warranty, starting with the new e Vitara this autumn.

Repair costs for the UK’s top 10 most popular cars in 2024 rose by 20% on average, with the Vauxhall Astra up 28%. Warrantywise urges drivers to consult its Reliability Index to make informed used car purchases amid rising costs.

Lotus will reunite as one company after Lotus Technology acquires Lotus UK from Geely, following a 2023 agreement. This non-cash deal consolidates operations under one business, strengthening brand unity after Lotus exceeded 5,000 car sales in 2024.

NADA president Mike Stanton warns US consumers won’t absorb 25% price hikes from Trump’s car tariffs, leading to falling UK car sales. Despite short-term optimism and strong recent sales, dealers expect challenges ahead and urge negotiation with the administration.

Genesis design chief Luc Donckerwolke says he isn’t worried about Chinese rivals outselling the brand, citing Genesis’ customer service and design focus as key strengths. Despite low UK sales, Genesis is committed to growth, unveiling bold new models and motorsport ambitions.

Weather

A dry morning with sunny spells and patchy cloud, reports BBC Weather. Heavy afternoon rain expected in Northern Ireland, with isolated showers mainly in eastern Britain. Temperatures will reach 15 degrees.

Tonight, Scotland and northern England stay dry, while rain moves southeast across central and southern England and Wales under variable cloud cover.