Apr 24: £300m for offshore wind power; Trump attacks Zelensky again; Lexus reveals new ES

US trade talks overshadow Reeves’s mission to Washington

Questions about a possible US trade deal continue to overshadow Rachel Reeves’s mission to Washington as she prepares for talks with her US counterpart.

The chancellor has travelled to the US capital for the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s spring meetings with finance ministers from the G7 and G20 this week. But it is a meeting with US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent scheduled for Friday that has dominated her visit.

Reeves insisted on Wednesday that there was ‘a deal to be done’ and the US administration were ‘keen’, despite suggestions from senior American officials that the 10% tariff was a ‘baseline’ Trump was unlikely to go below.

PM fast tracks £300m for offshore wind in push for clean energy investment

Sir Keir Starmer has announced £300m funding for domestic offshore wind supply chains as part of a push to secure clean energy investment in the UK.

The funding through publicly owned company Great British Energy, brought forward as an initial investment ahead of the spending review, will be invested in a domestic supply chain for components such as floating platforms and cables for the offshore wind industry, the government said.

The prime minister, making the announcement ahead of an energy security summit in London, said the fast-tracked funding would create jobs and strengthen UK security, as he called for international investment in British clean energy.

Lexus unveils new ES saloon with hybrid or battery power

Lexus has taken the covers off the new ES saloon and it will come with a choice of hybrid or electric power.

The UK will get one hybrid powertrain badged ‘ES 300h’. It will get a 2.5-litre petrol engine plus the choice of front- and all-wheel drive versions. Meanwhile, there will be two EV versions with 221bhp and 338bhp set-ups, although battery sizes haven’t been revealed.

The exterior and interior get Lexus’s latest styling, with the latter featuring the first use of the brand’s ‘Hidden Tech’ dashboard switches. Prices will be revealed closer to the car’s launch in early 2026.

The markets

US stocks rose as a worldwide rally came back around to Wall Street after president Donald Trump appeared to back off his criticism of the Federal Reserve and his tough talk in his trade war.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 419 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.5%.

The FTSE 100 jumped 74.6 points to finish the day at 8,403, a 0.9% rise. Germany’s Dax rose 3% and France’s Cac 40 rose 2.1%. Sterling was down 0.14% against the dollar at 1.3254 while it was 0.1% down against the euro at 1.1676.

Trump attacks Zelensky as Ukraine talks downgraded

Donald Trump has attacked Volodymyr Zelensky as efforts in London to broker peace were downgraded.

In the latest round of barbs between the two men, the US president accused his Ukrainian counterpart of making it ‘difficult to settle’ the war with Russia over his opposition to recognising Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

Meanwhile, talks between the UK, France, Germany, the US and Ukraine on Wednesday were downgraded to technical discussions after US secretary of state Marco Rubio decided not to attend.

Starmer: Aircraft carrier voyage to Indo-Pacific ‘clear message of strength’

The prime minister will visit the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier as it prepares to head towards the Indo-Pacific.

HMS Prince of Wales, which set off from Portsmouth on Tuesday, will travel to the Mediterranean, Middle East, south-east Asia, Japan and Australia on an eight-month voyage, accompanied by escort ships from international allies.

The deployment comes as Donald Trump pushes for Nato allies to do more to provide their own defence.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Chery plans to launch a third brand, Lepas, in the UK, offering affordable B-segment SUVs. Though unconfirmed officially, dealers are in talks. Lepas models, possibly rebadged Tiggo cars, will include ICE, hybrid, and EVs with strong value and warranties.

Chery has unveiled Mornine, an AI-powered robot assistant capable of greeting customers, making drinks, and showcasing vehicles. Tested in Malaysia, Mornine may soon assist in UK dealerships. Chery also introduced Argos, an AI robotic dog for companionship.

BCA is claiming £1.66m from failed used car dealer Autovogue, which shut in 2023 blaming unreliable Jaguar Land Rover vehicles. Autovogue owed over £1.09m to various creditors, including staff and HMRC, with debt levels still disputed by liquidators.

Interest in Chinese car brands on Carwow surged in 2025, with BYD leading—enquiries rose 990% in March, configurations up 449%, and retailer interest up 33% in Q1. Omoda and Jaecoo also saw strong growth, reflecting shifting consumer sentiment.

TrustFord has opened a new £400,000 Transit Centre in Craigavon, expanding its Northern Ireland network. The site enhances customer experience, showcases Ford’s latest commercial vehicles, and supports future growth. It also earned the 2024 Ford President’s Award for excellence.

Elon Musk will refocus on Tesla after Q1 profits plunged 71% and revenue fell short of forecasts. Sales struggles, political controversies, and rising competition have hurt performance. Despite challenges, Tesla saw positive cash flow and plans to launch new products soon.

Weather

Today will start cloudy and misty in the south and east, with sunny spells developing later, reports BBC Weather. Western areas stay mostly sunny, though the far southwest may see showers. Temperatures will remain around 15 to 16 degrees.

Tonight, rain reaches Northern Ireland and western Scotland; elsewhere remains dry with variable cloud, clear spells, and some mist or fog.